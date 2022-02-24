5 best BGMI items to get with silver fragments in February 2022

Just like any other popular video game, BGMI, too, has an in-game currency known as silver fragments, which helps players obtain cosmetics and various other in-game items.

Silver fragments can be obtained by dismantling duplicate outfits and by completing missions. These silver fragments can be used to get time-limited as well as permanent outfits. However, with so many items present, it becomes hard to choose the best items.

5 best items in the Redeem section that BGMI players can get with silver fragments

1) Scrapper's Set

The Scrapper's Set is the costliest piece of clothing present in the Redeem section. Since it is a legendary item, players need to exchange as many as 6,500 silver fragments to add the outfit to their inventory.

Along with a blue crop jacket and hoodie, the outfit is mainly designed for female characters.

2) Gold Plated Scar-L

The Gold Plated Scar-L is one of the best skins of the gun that players can obtain permanently. The skin requires 1,500 silver fragments. Although the skin is amongst the oldest in the game, the craze for it remains the same. The Gold Plated Scar-L skin can be found in the first row of the Redeem section.

3) Noble Lineage Headgear

The Noble Lineage Headgear is a legendary item that BGMI players can get in exchange for silver fragments. The headgear is designed to look like a turban with a ruby attached to it.

Those who wish to get this headgear permanently will need to pay 1,120 silver fragments. Moreover, it is also available for a limited time if so desired, and users will be required to spend 131 or 560 silvers to own it for seven or 30 days, respectively.

4) Noble Lineage Pan

Snippet showing Noble Lineage Pan (Image via Krafton)

The Noble Lineage Pan skin has been given a floral look and is reportedly the best-looking pan skin available in exchange for silver fragments.

Players can get the skin for 147 or 630 silver fragments for seven or 30 days, respectively. To get the skin permamnently, they will need to pay a total of 1,260 silver fragments in BGMI.

5) Persian Warrior Outfit

The Persian Warrior Outfit is a legendary item that has a unique look. The outfit is available as both, time-limited and permanently. Players are required to spend 392 or 1,680 silver fragments to acquire it for seven and 30 days, respectively. However, 3,360 silver fragments are required to obtain the dress permanently.

