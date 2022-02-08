How to get a free legendary outfit in BGMI (February 2022)

Developed by Krafton Inc., BGMI is one of the leading mobile games based in the battle royale genre. Being the Indian version of the widely popular game - PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India sees several events appearing in the game due to collaborations.

The 1.8 update was released in mid-January and has witnessed the introduction of the Spider-Man mode in the game along with several other new changes and improvements.The Spider-Man mode was introduced to celebrate the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters worldwide.

The mode has brought along with it events that offer various rewards like permanent legendary outfits, coupons, and a lot more for free.

Everything about 'Enter the Battlegrounds' event in BGMI

The latest 'Enter the Battlegrounds' event in BGMI is based on the Spider-Man mode present in the game. Players are required to collect Spider Webs by completing daily missions and exchange them in order to get their hands on the specified rewards mentioned in the event.

The event has begun on January 31 and will continue until 20 February (UTC+0). There are several rewards that will help enrich the players' inventory. Here's a look at them.

Legendary Cover: Players are entitled to receive five Legendary Covers upon exchanging 80 Spider Webs.

Frame: The event offers the players a unique Spider-Man: No Way Home Frame colored in the hues of Spider-Man. The Frame can be obtained by exchanging 50 Spider Webs.

Time-limited Parachute: Players are subjected to receive a 7-day time-limited parachute - Endless Reincarnation Parachute by exchanging 30 Spider Webs.

Classic and Supply Crate Scraps: The event also provides players with the opportunity to exchange 10 Spider Webs for one Classic or Supply Crate Scraps. In total, they can earn 20 scraps (10 for each crate).

Legendary Outfit: The most valuable item in the event is the Legendary Bronze Vessel Set which can be obtained in exchange of 120 Spider Webs . Legendary permanent outfits are rare to get hold of in BGMI, however, players can head over to the event and obtain the outfit for free.

How to collect Spider Webs in BGMI?

Players can head over to the 'Battlegrounds with Friends' event and collect Spider webs for free. They can then exchange these Spider webs for rewards. They need to complete the the following tasks to get Spider Webs.

Complete 1 match with friends per day : 1 Spider Web Complete 3 matches with friends per day : 3 Spider Webs Complete 5 matches with friends per day : 5 Spider Webs

Completing these tasks multiple times will ensure that players get enough Spider Webs to obtain the legendary outfit and other rewards.

