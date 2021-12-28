5 best BGMI loot spots for whole squad (all maps)

The four pillars of a battle royale match in BGMI are landing, looting, killing, and surviving. They are interlinked and have remained firm through time, making the game one of the most successful on mobiles.

Looting becomes crucial when it comes to the Classic BR mode matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India, as it decides players' routes to the Chicken Dinner. When playing in squads, it becomes essential for IGLs to choose a drop location that has enough loot for all their squadmates.

Which are the best loot locations across all maps for squads in BGMI?

1) Los Leones in Miramar

Los Leones is the biggest city across all maps according to its dimensions. It also carries the best loot in Miramar, as Level 3 loot can be found scattered throughout.

Moreover, the city has a cave that acts as an excellent loot location. Squads dropping into Los Leones will have more than enough haul to progress into matches.

2) Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel

Squads dropping into Sosnovka Military Base often find themselves with the best loot in Erangel. Although it is situated on the southern island and can be hard to reach if the plane's path takes a northern route, the loot found in the vicinity makes up for it.

Even BGMI esports teams prefer Sosnovka Military Base as their drop location solely for its loot.

3) Midstein in Livik

Midstein is the most popular city in BGMI's Livik. An urban town, it has many buildings with great loot.

Midstein's buildings have it all, from guns to ammunition to medication, making the place a hot-drop amongst squads who are attracted to its loot.

4) Bootcamp in Sanhok

Bootcamp reportedly sees the most visitors in Sanhok matches as most squads drop into the vicinity to get hold of the loot and take on initial fights.

This area, situated near the center of the map, often stays in the safe zone, making it easier for squads to gather loot here.

5) Podvosto in Vikendi

Podvosto is a city in Vikendi and is known for its rich loot. Like other mentioned cities in the list, this area also acts as a hot-drop and often witnesses many squads in the initial stages of the matches.

Podvosto's uniqueness lies in the number of guns found, which is more than any other city in BGMI's Vikendi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer