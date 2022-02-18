5 best gun skins released in BGMI so far (February 2022)

The release of BGMI last year witnessed players getting their inventory back from PUBG Mobile.

Since then, the game developers have introduced several gun skins that have created a buzz in the community. These gun skins are currently used in the battlegrounds and add prestige to players' inventory.

Which are the best gun skins that have arrived in BGMI to date?

1) Ryumen Sukuna Groza

Ryumen Sukuna Groza is the latest premium gun skin that has been incorporated into the game. Upgradable till Level 7, the skin is reportedly the best available for the airdrop-exclusive weapon. Players can head over to the Jujutsu Discovery event and open the crate to get their hands on the skin.

The Final Form of the gun skin portrays a glowing red eye, giving it an intimidating look.

2) PMGC Prestige Scar-L

The PMGC Prestige Scar-L was introduced to celebrate the Grand Finals of PMGC 2021 in January. The mythic gun skin was added to the PMGC Premium Crate, and only a few players got lucky getting their hands on it after spending a lot of UC.

The unique 'on-hit' effect makes the skin popular amongst YouTubers, pro players, and fans in the community.

3) Snowcapped Berg SKS

The Snowcapped Berg SKS was introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India in the first Lucky Spin of 2022. Its vibrant look soon made it famous amongst players as many content creators were seen spending thousands of UCs to obtain the gun skin.

The skin has a range of hues reminiscent of the hexcrystals present in the Mirror World mode.

4) Glided Jade Dragon DP 28

The Glided Jade Dragon DP-28 has become massively popular in BGMI as it is the best skin available for the LMG so far. Introduced in a Lucky spin, the upgradable gun skin is purple, green and sky in color. The gun is designed to look like the tentacles of an octopus.

5) TechnoCore M416

TechnoCore M416 was brought into BGMI a few months back in a Lucky Spin. The upgradable gun skin is tinged in neon green and black. However, the look of the Final Form of the skin gives it a distinct identity of its own. The neon-colored liquid glows and moves throughout the gun.

Note: This article reflects the author's position.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha