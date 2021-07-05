5 best guns in BGMI for close combats

BGMI, otherwise known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is quickly becoming one of the most popular battle royale games in the nation.

Along with mid-to-long-distance fights, players will often have to take the early 1v1s in case of a drop clash. At medium range, they are often able to back down from a fight. Unfortunately, there is no such luxury in a close-quarter engagement, making it a dead or alive consequence. So fighting at close range becomes a crucial factor in getting the 'winner-winner chicken dinner.'

Apart from having great close-range engagement skills, players will have to equip themselves with the best of weapons to take out their opponent easily. BGMI has seen a lot of new updates, patches, and rebalances of all kinds of weapons. This article dives into the five best close-range weapons in BGMI.

Some of the best guns in BGMI for close combat

5) AKM

AKM weapon

The AKM uses the 7.62mm cartridge. It has a base damage of around 47, which is more than 10% higher than the 5.56mm assault rifles. The bullet velocity of the AKM is 715 meters per second, making it an ideal choice of weapon in close combat encounters.

The overall statistics of this gun can be further improved if players can find the right attachments. A flash hider, a suppressor, and a compensator can significantly improve the stability of the gun. This weapon has a great spawn rate across all maps available in BGMI.

4) M249

M249 weapon

The M249 is a deadly close-range weapon in BGMI. It is chambered with 5.56mm ammunition and offers 75 bullets per round. In a recent update, players can now attach an extended magazine to this weapon, increasing the bullet capacity to 150. The M249 in a straight-up close-range duel, beats all full auto weapons in the game, with the expectation of the Mk14.

The initial bullet velocity of the M249 is 915 meters per second, which is the second-fastest of any other weapon in the game. The secret to using this gun in BGMI is to spam the sprays, which is enough to eliminate an entire squad. The bullets are fired with extremely low vertical and horizontal recoil while having an incredibly low time to kill and a lightning-fast bullet velocity.

However, the only downside of using this gun is the slower reload speed. The M249 burns its bullets very fast, particularly when keeping targets pinned behind cover, therefore it is recommended to carry as many as 5.56mm bullets as possible.

Another WIP drop! This time, an M249 reload animation. That thing is just so hungry for bullets. pic.twitter.com/ftbiZikTHf — PUBG (@PUBG) January 30, 2017

3) Mk14

Mk14 weapon

Found only in supply drops, the Mk14 is a versatile killing machine. The weapon is chambered with 7.62mm ammunition and comes in two firing modes - single fire and automatic. Players can attach a red-dot or a holographic sight and use the gun in full auto mode as a primary close-range weapon.

Players have the option of increasing the magazine size by attaching an extended mag that allows them to fire 20 bullets instead of 10, which is the limit for the original magazine in BGMI.

2) Micro Uzi

Micro Uzi

The Micro Uzi is the strongest sub-machine gun in BGMI for rushing a building and a dream weapon to use at close-quarter combat. It has a base damage of 26. This weapon can shoot up to 21 bullets in just one second and has the highest rate of fire among all other weapons in BGMI.

Micro Uzi being an SMG has its own perks like- better hip-fire accuracy, better jump-shot accuracy, faster reload speed and most importantly the character can move faster with an SMG in hand.

Players can add an extended mag to increase the capacity of Uzi from 25 to 35, which should be more than enough to take down their opponent in a close-range clash.

1) Groza

Groza

Groza is the most reliable assault rifle in close-range combat. It has a base damage of 47, which is the same as the AKM. Groza's damage per second can shoot up to 600, which is the highest among every other assault rifle in BGMI.

The weapon can inflict serious damage in hip-fire and is suitable for close to mid-range engagements. Players can use Groza to eliminate their opponent in less than 0.5 seconds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

