5 most stylish BGMI gun skins for Assault Rifles

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now officially available for free on the Google Play Store. However, the developers have only launched the title on the Android platform, and iOS players are yet to get the game on their devices.

The title features many colorful skins for various weapons, which players can equip to make their character look cooler. Assault Rifles are one of the most used weapons in the game.

Here are the five best-looking BGMI skins for Assault Rifles.

Best-looking BGMI Assault Rifle skins

1) M416 Glacier

M416 Glacier skin in BGMI

The glacier skin of the M416 Assault Rifle is one of the best-looking skins in BGMI. It is an upgradable skin, and players can upgrade the skin up to level 7. The outlook of the skin changes at various levels. The level 5 On-Hit Effect of the M416 Glacier is considered one of the best dynamics of BGMI. Players can get this skin by opening classic crates.

2) M416 Fool

M416 Fool skin in BGMI

The second best-looking Assault Rifle skin is of M416 Fool. There is a joker tongue on level 6 of the skin, which looks unique. The level 4 kill message of the skin is also very impressive, and it is the only mythic weapon in the game. The skin is currently not available in the BGMI title.

3) Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L

Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L skin in BGMI

The Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L skin is the best skin of the weapon. The skin is yellow and purple in color. It is also a legendary upgradable skin in the game. The weapon's level 7 loot crate looks very stunning. It also has the Results Emote, which looks very cool when a match ends.

4) Invader AKM

Invader AKM skin in BGMI

The Invader AKM is one of the best-looking skins for the AKM Assault Rifle. The skin is owned by a lot of players in the game. Its iron sight is one of the best among all AKM and Assault Rifles. AKM is also one of the deadliest Assault Rifles in the game. The skin is not upgradable and is currently not available in BGMI.

5) Blood and Bones M16A4

Blood and Bones M16A4 skin in BGMI

The blood and bones skin of the M16A4 is one of the rarest and best-looking Assault Rifle skins. The skin also offers an On-Hit Effect, in which, on shooting an enemy, green-colored bones pop out. It is not available in the game for players to purchase. The loot crate of this skin is also very magnificent.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

