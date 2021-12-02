Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is Battlegrounds Mobile India's first major official tournament since the game's release in July. BGIS 2021 was announced in August and was supposed to be held earlier. However, an increase in the number of in-game hackers led officials to call a hold on the tournament.

The introduction of a new anti-cheat system mechanism in the 1.7 update saw over three million hackers getting banned. With a safe gaming environment, the tournament is finally going to commence on December 4. Since the registration process is over, the Indian mobile gaming community is buzzing with excitement.

What are the 5 best things to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021?

1) Prize Pool

BGIS is the first major official tournament in the BGMI Esports scenario in over a year and a half. Therefore, Krafton has announced the prize pool accordingly to meet the expectations.

The prize pool set for BGIS 2021 is a mammoth ₹1 Crore. The winning team will be handed ₹50 Lakhs, the runners-up will get the amount of ₹25 Lakh, and the third-placed team will get ₹10 lakh.

2) Invited teams

The invited Esports teams are the already established Tier 1 teams present in the BGMI community. These teams and organizations have proved their metal in several previous official and unofficial tournaments. BGIS 2021 will have the presence of 32 invited teams. They are:

Soul GodLike Esports Hydra Team X Spark Velocity Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Orangutan 8bit 7Sea Esports Team Insane Team XO Team Forever Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming Nigma Galaxy Skylightz Gaming Revenant Esports Team Reckoning Axom Esports Enigma Gaming Hyderabad Hydras TSM Orgless 5 Force One Rivalry Esports Blind Esports True Rippers Team Mayhem Udog India Burn X Official Team Incognito

3) BGIS Grind

Since the invited teams will be the major crowd pullers, Krafton has organized a Grind series where the 32 invited teams, divided into four groups, will fight against each other in several matches. The Grind is set to be the perfect platform for teams to practice en route to the tournament.

4) Slot in PMGC Finals

The inaugural winners of BGIS will be given a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championships Finals. Along with the prize pool, the slot in the PMGC Finals is what the players are aiming for.

With teams from all other regions of the world fighting it out in the group stages, India's direct invite to the Finals is massive.

5) BGIS 2021 Schedule

The BGIS 2021 Schedule has been published by Krafton. Here's a look at the schedule:

In-Game Qualifiers: December 4 - December 8

Online Qualifiers: December 16 - December 30

Quarter Finals: January 2 - January 5

Semi Finals: January 7 - January 10

Grand Finals: January 13 - January 16

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha