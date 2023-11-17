5 best ways to push ranks in BGMI (November 2023)

With its intense battle royale experience and competitive ranking system, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has captured the attention of players. The level of competition has never been higher; thus, rank advancement must take a more subtle approach.

Players aspire to be Conquerors because the rank rewards offer so many benefits. But to advance and become a competitive player, you need to develop a shrewd mindset and use effective tactics.

This in-depth article outlines five tried-and-true methods that will help them advance in BGMI and get the Conqueror title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to reach Conqueror in BGMI (November 2023)

1) Master your landing spot

The initial few moments of a BGMI match are critical, and choosing the perfect landing position can make or break your game. Instead of venturing into crowded regions, seek less congested spots where you can loot discreetly and avoid early confrontations.

Knowing how loot is distributed in different regions will give you an advantage in swiftly gearing up. Popular destinations include Pochinki, School, and Georgopol, but don't be hesitant to venture into less crowded locations for a more strategic start.

2) Optimize your loadout

A well-optimized loadout is critical for success in BGMI. Make sure you understand the weapon stats and choose your primary and secondary weapons properly. Some weapons may have gotten modifications or alterations as of November 2023, so keep an eye on the patch notes.

Additionally, prioritize attachments to improve weapon stability and accuracy. A fully outfitted gun can offer you a huge advantage in gunfights. Consider your playstyle when selecting weaponry, whether it's close-quarters combat, long-range engagements, or a balanced approach.

3) Map awareness and positioning

Understanding the map and having a solid sense of location will help you succeed immensely in BGMI. Keep an eye on the diminishing play area and plan your moves accordingly in this battle royale game. Position yourself toward the middle of the safe zone as much as possible to reduce your chances of being caught in the closing circle.

Make use of the landscape, such as hills and buildings, to get greater vantage points and cover. Being aware of your surroundings and having a strong map awareness will assist you in anticipating adversary moves and making better strategic judgments.

4) Team coordination and communication

Effective communication and coordination are essential when playing in a squad. To share information about enemy positions, loot, and strategy, use voice chat or in-game communication features. Coordinate your moves and engagements as a group.

Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each team member might help you assign duties more efficiently. Whether you're playing with friends or random teammates, communicating clearly and concisely might mean the difference between a good match and an early exit.

5) Adaptability and decision-making

BGMI matches are dynamic, and adaptation is critical for victory. Prepare to change strategies based on the shifting situation. If you're up against a powerful opponent, consider changing your tactics, such as going for a more defensive strategy or moving to catch them off guard.

Decision-making under pressure is a talent that can be refined with practice, so be calm and think clearly in tight situations. Keep up to date with the current meta and change your playstyle accordingly.

Certain weapons, methods, or game mechanics may have become more or less successful by November 2023; thus, being educated is critical for staying ahead in this battle royale game.

To sum up, advancing in the BGMI demands a blend of aptitude, acumen, and flexibility. Your chances of moving up the ranks can be greatly increased by learning the fundamentals of landing, making the most of your loadout, comprehending the map, working with your squad, and making wise decisions during intense combat.