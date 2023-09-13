Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) squad matches guide (September 2023)

A squad match in BGMI is a four-man team mode where you will battle against 24 other teams to secure the coveted chicken dinner. Mastering the art of squad gameplay is critical and requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to gain a competitive edge over your opponent and obtain victory. All this can be achieved by putting in time and energy in practicing together.

This guide will go into the main components that will raise your squad's performance and increase your chances of emerging triumphant in the ever-changing world of BGMI. Here is an overview of necessary skills such as effective communication, smart looting, map awareness, collaboration, and adaptability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to dominate squad matches in BGMI

1) Communication and coordination

A successful squad match in BGMI is built on effective communication. To talk with your squadmates, use the in-game voice chat or external communication tools.

Inform your teammates about enemy locations, loot, and strategies. Assign separate duties to different squad members. Examples include a designated shot-caller and a medic in charge of healing. Coordinated movements and callouts can provide a huge edge to your squad.

2) Looting and loadout

It is critical to properly equip your group in the match. Ensure that everyone lands in a region with plenty of loot. Distribute your squad members' guns, ammunition, and healing materials equitably keeping in mind each player's strengths and preferences. Some people excel at using assault weapons, while others favor snipers or shotguns.

It is best to have a well-balanced loadout that covers both long-range and close-quarter fighting. To obtain a tactical advantage, remember to pick up grenades and utility items.

3) Map knowledge and positioning

The ability to read the map is essential for squad success. Learn about the topography, common drop places, and vehicle spawns. Based on your squad's playstyle, make strategic judgments on where to drop. While the hot drop can be thrilling, it is also dangerous. If your squad values survival and consistency, take a more conservative approach.

When engaging with the enemy, always prefer high ground, cover, and advantageous positions. Keeping track of the diminishing play zone and planning your movements accordingly is another part of map knowledge.

4) Teamwork and support

Teamwork is essential in BGMI squad matches. Stick together and avoid going out on your own. When battling opponents, coordinate your assaults to overwhelm them. To create cover or disrupt opposing positions, use smoke grenades and other throwables.

Revive fallen allies as soon as can, and notify them when you require assistance with the same. Reviving and healing are critical squad support duties. Make sure your squad has a medic on hand with enough medical supplies to keep everyone in fighting shape.

5) Adaptability and strategy

In BGMI squad matches, flexibility is essential. Adapt your strategy to prevailing circumstances. If you come across a large enemy unit, consider avoiding direct conflict and instead leveraging stealth and location to your advantage. Rotate carefully and avoid staying in one spot for an extended period, as this leaves you vulnerable to third-party attacks.

Keep an eye on the kill feed to see how many squads are left and change your tactics accordingly. Prioritize capturing the safe zone's center and establishing a solid defensive posture in the late game.

To be competitive in BGMI, constantly develop your talents and refine your strategies.