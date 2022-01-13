5 BGMI teams that could shine in BGIS Grand Finals

BGIS 2021 is Battlegrounds Mobile India's most prestigious tournament. Following the huge success of the Online Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals, the tournament has reached its last round with the Grand Finals.

After nearly a month of action and intense gameplay, 16 BGMI esports teams will battle it out in the grandest stage of them all. A mixture of invited and rising teams make the competition's Grand Finals unique, and it will be worth watching to see which team becomes the first ever BGIS champions.

Which are the 5 teams that would be worth following in BGIS Grand Finals?

1) GodLike Esports

GodLike Esports is the team to beat in every BGMI esports tournament. GodLike's performance in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series has been stunning. Although the team finished third on the Semi-Finals leaderboards, Clutchgod has constantly reminded the audience that their real game will be showcased in the Grand Finals where they will attempt one-sided domination.

2) Team XO

Team XO is a team that has repeatedly impressed the audience with their consistency. Led by Sensei as the IGL and Punkk as the main assaulter, Team XO is amongst the favorites to become the inaugural champions of BGIS. With a couple of 'Chicken Dinners', Team XO topped the leaderboards in the Semi-Finals.

3) Skylightz Gaming

Skylightz Gaming has dominated the lobby in all the previous rounds of the tournament. Their performance has been one of the most consistent. Saumraj's leadership and Pukar's insane gunskills were the main highlights for the team.

With strong performances so far, Skylightz Gaming could definitely shine in the Grand Finals.

4) TSM

Team Solo Mid has been one of the most dominating teams in BGIS 2021. The 31 kills 'Chicken Dinner' by TSM in Round 3 of the tournament still stands as a record. TSM is known for their aggressive gameplay, and they will be the force to reckon with in the Grand Finals if they continue with the same pace.

5) Team X Spark

With Mavi and Scout at the helm of affairs, Gill and Ultron as the pillars of the team, X Spark stands as one of the most experienced lineups in BGMI esports. A crowd favorite, the team has earned three 'Chicken Dinners' in the Semi-Finals.

With plenty of experience in all three maps, Team X Spark can be considered a team that could shine in the Grand Finals.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish