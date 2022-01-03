Scout’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI has become one of the most sought-after games on mobiles. This battle royale title has given the country superstars of its own who have gone on to become household names.

Tanmay “Scout” Singh is a professional Battlegrounds Mobile India esports player, YouTuber, and content creator on LOCO. He is a pioneer of the game, popularizing it with his presence in the initial tournaments, back when the game’s original guise, PUBG Mobile, ruled the roost in India.

Scout is an all-rounder who can adapt to any role, from flanker to sniper to DMR specialist to assaulter. Here’s a look at his BGMI details in 2022.

Everything about BGMI professional athlete, YouTube content creator, and streamer Scout

BGMI ID and IGN’s

Every BGMI player has a distinguishable ID that separates them from the rest. Scout’s ID is 5144286984. On the other hand, in-game names (IGN) are monikers by which gamers are known in the gaming community. Scout’s IGN is TXxSc0utOP (TX stands for his Team X Spark).

Monthly income

Apart from being the owner and player of the BGMI esports organization, Team X Spark, Scout is also a part of S8UL. However, his primary income source is his YouTube channel, sc0ut, with over 4.25 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Scout earns between $3.3K and $52.9K per month from YouTube.

Seasonal BGMI stats

These stats in BGMI reflect a player’s performance throughout the season. Although Scout mostly spends his time playing custom matches in tournaments and scrims, he has still made his way to the Ace Master tier in the Classic mode in Cycle 1 Season 3.

Scout’s stats in C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

Scout mostly plays classic matches while he streams on YouTube or LOCO. In the ongoing C1S3, the 25-year-old has played 179 games and has won 25 of them. He has helped his squad to the top ten positions in 95 matches with a total finish tally of 1474, having an F/D Ratio of 8.23.

The average damage of 1080.7 and the greatest damage of 2619 in a single BGMI match highlights his brilliant assaulting skills.

Edited by Ravi Iyer