Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a plethora of weapons to choose from and initiate fights in Battle Royale mode, giving players plenty of options to choose from. While some guns have high damage, others have high fire rates, and then there are those which have massive capacity to hold ammunition, cutting down the need to change clips often.

There's something to suit nearly every player's preferred way of playing the game. However, while several guns have become popular, there are those that have mostly fallen out of favor.

In this article, we'll look at five such guns in BGMI that are not worth spending one's time with.

Note: This list reflects the opinions of the writer only.

Which are the 5 guns not worth using in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)?

1) Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant is a bolt-action sniper rifle found in BGMI. Players who love sniping often tend to overlook this gun, as they prefer the Kar98K, M24, or AWM. It is the latest bolt-action sniper to be added to the game.

Although the Mosin Nagant has a base damage of 79, the gun has a high reload time which makes it not really worth using.

2) QBU

The QBU is a Sanhok-exclusive automatic sniper rifle. QBU has a base damage of 48 and can be a good gun to use in mid-range, but is not a gun worthy of use for the entire match. However, BGMI esports players and DMR specialists mostly neglect this weapon due to its high recoil even when using 5.56mm ammo.

3) Win 94

Win 94 or the Winchester 94 is a bolt-action sniper found on Classic mode maps in BGMI. However, the gun is not as useful in-game as it is in real life. In the game, Win94 uses .45 ACP ammo and has a base damage of 66, which is the lowest amongst bolt-action snipers.

One of the major drawbacks of Win 94 is that it comes with an in-built 3x scope which cannot be changed.

4) Sawed-off shotgun

The sawed-off shotgun is available on all maps in BGMI. However, it can be slid back on to the category of pistols as well. Sawed-off shotguns use 12-gauge ammo and can only fire two shells before needing a reload.

As a result, the sawed-off is neglected by most players and deemed unworthy of use.

5) R1895

Also Read Article Continues below

The R1895 pistol, despite having a high base damage figure of 64, is one of the least-used weapons in BGMI. Out of all the pistols present in-game, the R1895 has the lowest capacity of pistols, with only seven rounds. It has a terribly high reload time to boot, making the gun not really worth using.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee