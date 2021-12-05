Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has its own massive player base. However, the introduction of PUBG New State on November 11 saw a lot of players play the new game making it one of the most downloaded games worldwide.

BGMI, however, has kept its player base intact due to various reasons and it is likely to remain the same in the near future.

What are the 5 reasons why most players prefer BGMI over PUBG New State?

1) Lesser bugs and glitches

Since PUBG New State's release, the players who have downloaded and played the game have become annoyed with the number of bugs and glitches present in the game. Be it in the shop while collecting rewards or be it while logging into the game, players have to deal with plenty of bugs and glitches.

BGMI, on the other hand, has undergone a lot of changes over time and hence has lesser bugs and glitches, which has become one of the main reasons for players to stick to BGMI.

2) Thriving Esports Scenario

The BGMI Esports scenario is probably the biggest when it comes to the Indian mobile gaming community. Since BGMI's release in July, there has been a striking growth in the esports scenario with several unofficial tournaments already being played. However, the introduction of BGIS 2021 easily takes the crown.

PUBG New State is the newest addition to the battle royale genre. The game is still in its infancy and there is still time for a budding esports scene to pop up in the community.

3) Familiar maps

BGMI being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, it has the same maps to play in Battle Royale mode. Players in India are accustomed to the maps present in the game. They have six maps to choose from - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

PUBG New State, meanwhile, offers only a couple of maps to choose from - Erangel 2051 and Troi. Players with more knowledge of the maps in BGMI prefer to play the game over PUBG New State.

4) Inventory

Most players in BGMI have a great inventory of themselves with plenty of outfits and skins to play with. While they have received new content over the months, the fact that they also got their PUBG Mobile inventory back after a successful data transfer to BGMI, made all the difference.

However, PUBG New State being new to the gaming community has only a few skins and outfits to offer, resulting in more players resorting to BGMI.

5) Various Arcade and Evoground Modes

While PUBG New State has only a couple of modes - Classic and TDM, BGMI has various Arcade and Evoground Modes to play in.

The Arcade mode has three different sub-modes - Quick Match, Sniper Training, War. Arena mode has five different sub-modes - Team Deathmatch, Arena Training, Gun Game, Domination and Assault. All these modes along with - vs AI mode train players for better combat skills.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

