5 things to know about BGMI ban in India

BGMI was among India's most popular mobile games before it received a ban on 28 July. Post the suspension, fans have indulged either in requesting the government to revoke the ban or creating hilarious memes to lighten the mood.

Many developments have happened in the last few days surrounding the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, like Krafton releasing its official response, influencers sharing views, game companies writing to the government, fans shifting to New State Mobile, and many more.

However, there are some points that readers should know about the BGMI ban in India.

BGMI: Important points about ban on popular battle royale game

Users are confused about the reason behind the ban, availability of UC, unban date, etc. The following points will try to answer most of the confusion regarding the BGMI suspension:

5) BGMI has been banned due to security reasons

The Government of India has not released any statement on the matter. Still, it became clear from several reports that the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India happened due to reasons related to national security.

The Indian government implemented the ban as per Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the same as that in the case of Garena Free Fire and the Krafton/Tencent-backed PUBG Mobile.

Sources revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India servers were directly or indirectly communicating to the servers in China. The game was allegedly collecting and sharing user data outside the country.

4) There is no unban date

Fake announcements regarding BGMI unban dates are making rounds on the internet (Image via Twitter/100Hitech)

Numerous rumors regarding the ban's revocation have surfaced on the internet, with many claiming that Battlegrounds Mobile India will return to Play Store and App Store on specific dates. However, in reality, Krafton has not made any announcement regarding the title's return.

As of this writing, the unban dates making the rounds on the internet are all fake, and BGMI's developers have yet to update users regarding its return. Moreover, the ban's repeal seems highly unlikely, as seen in the case of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

3) Servers are still active

Servers are still active in India (Image via Krafton)

The servers for the game are still active in India, which means gamers can still play Battlegrounds Mobile India even after three weeks of the ban. Although it is unclear how long the servers will remain active, they might go offline around the release date of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update in September 2022.

In the meantime, users can play their favorite game modes, download in-game content, and even purchase the Royale Pass if they have enough UC. However, if their wallets don't have any Unknown Cash, they won't be able to refill it.

2) Players cannot buy UC now

Even though the servers are online, the developers suspended transactional services in the game. Thus, users cannot buy UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India after the ban.

The potential reason behind the suspension of the in-game purchase feature is the removal from Play Store and App Store. After the removal, the Google Play or the App Store services were also discontinued.

1) Krafton has denied data sourcing allegations

Krafton had released a statement after the ban (Image via Krafton)

Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, has denied any allegations related to the unauthorized sharing of user data. In its official statement regarding the ban, the publishers stressed the importance of the security and privacy of user data.

Furthermore, they mentioned complying with all laws and regulations in India, including data protection.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer