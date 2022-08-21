BGMI unban rumors, influencer responses, fan reactions, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ban left many fans heartbroken, while plenty of others were busy creating memes online. There hasn't been much activity from Krafton in India besides their statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the Government of India has not released any statement regarding the ban till date.
Over the past few days, rumors of BGMI's unban have started circulating online, with many claiming the date of the game's return to be 22 August 2022. A fake edited image of the official announcement by Krafton is making rounds on social media, claiming that they will schedule the unban on both Play Store and App Store.
Unban rumors have received a lot of attention from the fans, who have reacted to them in different ways.
BGMI unban rumors: An edited image regarding the game's return is making rounds on social media
The edited image regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return claims that the game will get unbanned on 22 August. It further goes on to say that iOS users will receive the game around 4:00 pm (IST), and Android players will receive the Play Store link between 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm (IST).
Unfortunately, the claim of Battlegrounds Mobile India unban is fake as Krafton has not made any such announcement. Moreover, the last update from the developer on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official site was on 22 July 2022, before the ban. Therefore, one should not believe any unban claims.
However, many users have already reacted to the fake unban rumors. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
For the unversed, the Indian government handed Battlegrounds Mobile India a ban on 28 July 2022 after Google and Apple suddenly removed it from Play Store and App Store, respectively. Google's statement after the app's removal hinted at a potential order from the government's side.
In the following days, it became clear that the Government of India banned BGMI under IT law's Section 69A. The potential reason was security concerns, as it was alleged that BGMI collects and shares user data to servers outside India.
However, the allegations of unauthorized data sourcing were denied by Krafton in their official response to the matter. Still, post the clarification, it seems unlikely from the Indian government's side that Battlegrounds Mobile India will get unbanned anytime soon.