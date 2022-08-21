BGMI unban rumors, influencer responses, fan reactions, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ban left many fans heartbroken, while plenty of others were busy creating memes online. There hasn't been much activity from Krafton in India besides their statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the Government of India has not released any statement regarding the ban till date.

Over the past few days, rumors of BGMI's unban have started circulating online, with many claiming the date of the game's return to be 22 August 2022. A fake edited image of the official announcement by Krafton is making rounds on social media, claiming that they will schedule the unban on both Play Store and App Store.

Unban rumors have received a lot of attention from the fans, who have reacted to them in different ways.

BGMI unban rumors: An edited image regarding the game's return is making rounds on social media

A fake image of announcement regarding the BGMI unban (Image via Twitter/@100Hitech)

The edited image regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return claims that the game will get unbanned on 22 August. It further goes on to say that iOS users will receive the game around 4:00 pm (IST), and Android players will receive the Play Store link between 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm (IST).

Unfortunately, the claim of Battlegrounds Mobile India unban is fake as Krafton has not made any such announcement. Moreover, the last update from the developer on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official site was on 22 July 2022, before the ban. Therefore, one should not believe any unban claims.

However, many users have already reacted to the fake unban rumors. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

siuuu @hehehehesewwwyy @GHATAK_official And your next tweet will be like: "10000 likes and retweets and I'll reveal bgmi unban date" @GHATAK_official And your next tweet will be like: "10000 likes and retweets and I'll reveal bgmi unban date" 💀

HITECH 100 @100Hitech Bgmi Is Going To Unban On 22Aug They Posted This On Their Website And Removed It After 30mins So Guys Don't Take Any Worry Game Is Coming Back On 22Aug Bgmi Is Going To Unban On 22Aug They Posted This On Their Website And Removed It After 30mins So Guys Don't Take Any Worry Game Is Coming Back On 22Aug https://t.co/YhyMYOKWjr

MONU CHAUDHARY @MONU76481633 . Mene jese tese to apne parents ko ye bataya tha ki e-sports me bhi carrier hota h or thoda bharosa dilwaya or phir game ban ho gyi bhout gussa aya ☹️. @GHATAK_official Kya mtlb BGMI ka come back hoga. Mene jese tese to apne parents ko ye bataya tha ki e-sports me bhi carrier hota h or thoda bharosa dilwaya or phir game ban ho gyi bhout gussa aya ☹️. @GHATAK_official Kya mtlb BGMI ka come back hoga 😌😯. Mene jese tese to apne parents ko ye bataya tha ki e-sports me bhi carrier hota h or thoda bharosa dilwaya or phir game ban ho gyi bhout gussa aya ☹️.

Gyanendra Prasad @Gyanend85078261 @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sri Prime minister Narendra Modi please Unban BGMI the game has no connection with China @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sri Prime minister Narendra Modi please Unban BGMI the game has no connection with China

Zaid ahmad @Zaidgamingbgmi

Bgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week #BGMI unbanBgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week #BGMI unbanBgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week

Zoya Rathod Yt @Aayushi84870608 🥺 Guys bgmi unban hone wala hei aab kya karenge Guys bgmi unban hone wala hei aab kya karenge 😭🥺

Sai Prasad @SaiPrasad19768 @realceltzroxx Bhai aapka 32 ka pata nhi,22 aug ke baad konsa date fix karne wale hai bgmi walo ne nhi hum 🤣 @realceltzroxx Bhai aapka 32 ka pata nhi,22 aug ke baad konsa date fix karne wale hai bgmi walo ne nhi hum 🤣

For the unversed, the Indian government handed Battlegrounds Mobile India a ban on 28 July 2022 after Google and Apple suddenly removed it from Play Store and App Store, respectively. Google's statement after the app's removal hinted at a potential order from the government's side.

In the following days, it became clear that the Government of India banned BGMI under IT law's Section 69A. The potential reason was security concerns, as it was alleged that BGMI collects and shares user data to servers outside India.

However, the allegations of unauthorized data sourcing were denied by Krafton in their official response to the matter. Still, post the clarification, it seems unlikely from the Indian government's side that Battlegrounds Mobile India will get unbanned anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan