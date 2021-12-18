5 things that make BGMI the best Battle Royale game on mobile platform

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile. The game, which released in July, has witnessed over 50 million downloads from the Google Play store.

Although a lot of competitors are present in the market, Krafton's BGMI beats them all. Most players opt for this game due to several in-game features and mechanisms that give the game an upper hand over others.

What are the 5 things that make BGMI the best Battle Royale game on Mobile?

1) Number of maps

BGMI has the highest number of maps across "The Survival of the Fittest" Battle Royale genre games on mobile. While other contemporary BR games have 2-3 classic mode maps, BGMI has six, namely - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik and Karan, making the game versatile for players to enjoy.

2) Massive Esports scenario

Since BGMI is a version of PUBG Mobile, it has a similarly thriving Esports scenario. Though other games like Garena Free Fire and COD Mobile have rising Esports scenarios of their own, BGMI's Esports scenario is unparalleled.

With BGIS 2021 already underway and one team from India getting a chance to play in the PMGC finals, the craze and popularity of the game is evident.

3) Number of players in a classic mode match

A maximum of 100 players can fit into the classic match lobby in BGMI. This number is one of the largest in Battle Royale games on mobile, which adds to the supremacy of the game.

All of the game's competitors, such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile Lite, and Stumble Guys, provide a lobby size with a smaller number of players.

4) New crates and spins

BGMI introduces several crates and spins at periodic intervals, which adds up to the showy nature of the game. Various YouTubers, Esports players, and classic players have spent money purchasing in-game items. In 2021, BGMI, along with PUBG Mobile, had the most revenue for in-game purchases.

5) Settings and use of Gyroscope

BGMI's settings are reportedly the best among Battle Royale games on mobile. The peek-and-fire option, aim assist, quick scope, and FPP-TPP switch are some of the best options among many others available in-game.

Gyroscope is another important feature available in BGMI, which is absent in games like Garena Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

