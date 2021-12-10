Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Both versions belong to the battle royale genre, which requires players to kill their opponents and survive until the end of a game to win.

As a result, sprays play an important role too as it enables players to take down opponents easily. In high-stakes games like BGMI and PUBG Mobile, players will have to make use of every advantage they get to improve their chances of surviving.

What are the 5 tips to improve gyroscope sprays in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Enable Aim Assist

The Aim Assist feature in BGMI and PUBG Mobile plays an important role. The feature acts as a guide to players in all categories, from beginners to professionals.

The Aim Assist feature, as its name suggests, helps players by adjusting their aim. This feature drags the crosshair towards the enemies' heads for more headshots.

2) Choose the best attachments

Choosing the best attachments for guns is an art in itself. Every player has their own preferred attachments to go with different guns. For gyroscope assisted sprays, equipping guns with the best attachments can considerably improve the players' experience in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

While submachine gun sprays require attachments that reduce fire spread, assault rifle sprays require attachments that reduce recoil.

3) Practice on the training grounds

Training grounds have been provided in BGMI and PUBG Mobile for players to try out new skills and sharpen their old skills. Spending time on the training grounds on a daily basis can help players greatly improve their gameplay.

The training grounds can be accessed in-game by visiting Cheer Park. In order to improve their gyroscope sprays, players can practise several drills regularly on the training grounds.

4) Set the perfect gyroscope sensitivity

Setting the gyroscope sensitivity for sprays (Image via Krafton)

The gyroscope is an in-built sensor that helps BGMI and PUBG Mobile players adjust their aim by tilting their phones. Players who play with the gyroscope setting enabled seem to have better sprays than those who don't use the gyroscope.

Players must adjust their gyroscoope sensitivity according to their own preferences. However, if they don't know how to find the combinations, here are some optimal settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

5) Get into the perfect position while firing

Getting into the perfect position while transferring sprays is crucial. Both hand position as well as the in-game character position should be steady for the gyroscope sprays to land on the enemy more often.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish