5 tips to increase headshot accuracy in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

BGMI and PUBG Mobile are two of the most popular games that hail from the Battle Royale genre. The BR mode requires players to survive till the end to win the 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. Therefore, fights become the pivot around which the matches are based.

Fights can be won easily by dealing headshots to opponents, damaging and killing them in the process. However, players must know how to increase the headshot accuracy, so that they can emerge victorious in most fights.

How can BGMI and PUBG Mobile players increase their headshot accuracy?

1) Keep the Aim Assist feature on

The Aim Assist feature is a critical feature and can be found in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Players who keep the Aim Assist feature on in the games have been seen to perform a lot better in fights than those who prefer to keep it off. The feature helps in shifting the aim to the opponents' heads, thereby increasing the accuracy of headshots.

However, it has to be kept in mind that both PUBG Mobile and BGMI Esports matches are weel-trained to play with aim assist feature turned off, but for classic players its better if they turn it on.

2) Practice on the training grounds

Practice is the key to perfection. It is also applicable for BGMI and PUBG Mobile players. The games have a unique training ground where they can visit to enhance their skills, be it movement or gun skills.

Players can try out different gun combinations and attachments as well as set their own sensitivity for various guns to improve their headshot accuracy.

3) Play with the gyroscope turned on

The gyroscope sensor helps PUBG Mobile and BGMI players to shift their aim by just tilting their mobile devices. Gyroscope acts as a performance enhancer for players, as many famous YouTubers, content creators and Esports athletes have proved the effectiveness of the sensor, while aiming for headshots.

4) Prone down while spraying for better headshot accuracy

Experienced BGMI and PUBG Mobile players know the importance of posture in the game. Prone players evidently have more stable sprays than standing players. This occurs due to stable body posture which, in turn, helps the players improve their headshot accuracy.

5) Tweak sensitivity settings

Sensitivity Settings play a major role when it comes to combat in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Players need to set their own sensitivity settings according to the preferred weapons they use. Players using sensitivity settings with less recoil have the chance to hit more headshots.

