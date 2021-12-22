5 tips to rank up safely in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Since their respective release dates, both Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile have become popular in leaps and bounces, with the game and the Esports scenario thriving massively.

While some players play the game for fun, others chase the highest tiers in-game to add prestige to their IDs, separating them from the rest of the pack. Here's a guide to rank up safely in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

What are the tips to follow while ranking up safely in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Play more Classic matches

With the introduction of each season, rank pushers start with their quest to reach the highest tiers, i.e., Ace and Conqueror.

This allows the players to grind hard on the Classic mode matches, which provides them with points to rank up easily. Players can choose from six classic mode maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik and Karakin.

2) Choose the best gun combination

Guns play a crucial role in the Battle Royale mode of BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Since players need to be involved in fights, they must carry the best guns suited to their game style.

Since the game has many options to choose the best gun combination from, players are advised to choose guns with better stability and higher damage that will help them immensely during combats.

3) Avoid hot drops

Rank pushers must remember that survival points matter the most while ranging up in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Since hot drops see a lot of players dropping off in the vicinity, initial fights become a surety.

This increases the chances of the rank pushers getting involved in the fights and taking an early exit from the match, which will considerably decrease their points.

4) Use utilities

The use of utilities has been popularized by BGMI and PUBG Mobile YouTubers and Esports players. Utilities can change the course of fights within seconds. While Frag grenades and Molotov cocktails are used to cripple enemies, smoke grenades create temporary covers for players while getting shot.

5) Use vehicles

Vehicles are used by BGMI and PUBG Mobile players for several purposes. While vehicles are primarily used to move safely into zones, bursting them in the end circles can provide rank pushers with a permanent cover to survive longer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India according to government guidelines. Players are advised to avoid playing the game. This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha