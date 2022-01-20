5 tips to reach Ace tier in BGMI (January 2022)

BGMI has become one of the most played battle royale games on mobiles. Players in India flock to it to reminisce and reconnect with the past seasons of the title.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, being the Indian counterpart of PUBG Mobile, provides a similar tier system to the global version.

The latest 1.8 update has introduced the new Cycle 2 Season 4, resulting in rank pushers beginning their climb towards Ace. This is a prestigious tier that every BGMI rank pusher wants to reach as quickly as possible to distinguish themselves from the rest.

Some great pointers to reach Ace tier in BGMI (January 2022)

1) Grind in classic matches

Rank push requires lots of hard work, as users need to achieve at least 4200 seasonal points to reach the Ace Tier. They need to grind hard for a few days and play an adequate number of matches in the classic BR mode to gain the necessary points.

2) Focus on survival points

Survival points play a significant role during a rank push in Battlegrounds Mobile India as they constitute a large portion of the points earned from matches. Gamers need to play safe and survive longer to earn more points, which will considerably help them rank up the tiers.

No matter how many kills players accumulate in a match, if they die early, all their hard work in that match would go in vain.

3) Play with experienced gamers

Playing with experienced users helps during rank pushes to a great extent. Such teammates can give proper calls, provide cover fire, and position themselves better during fights, which helps earn more points and easily ranks up to Ace tier.

4) Use utilities

Utilities help in ranking up faster in BGMI. Molotov Cocktails and frag grenades help suppress and eliminate enemies in classic matches, and smoke grenades act as a temporary cover to prevent getting shot by enemies. Moreover, health utilities help in surviving longer outside the blue zone.

5) Keep one or two fixed drop locations

A strategy that rank pushers can learn from BGMI pros is to set one or two drop locations for each map. This will help them know the drop locations better than others in the lobby, hence eliminating any other squad dropping into the vicinity with ease.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer