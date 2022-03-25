5 tips to win the Holi Dhamaka mode in BGMI 1.9 update

The new 1.9 update eventually made its way to BGMI after a long wait. It has brought along several new features, modes, events, and items to enrich the players' experience. However, the new Holi Dhamaka mode has become players' favorite with millions of players playing the mode on a daily basis, making the lobby more competitive.

What are the different tips that BGMI players can follow to win the Holi Dhamaka mode?

1) Drop into the Sky Islands to get loot

The new Holi Dhamaka mode in BGMI has added new Sky Islands in Erangel and Livik. The two islands are modeled based on the Rising Temple and Winter Island, both of which were immensely popular when they previously appeared in the game.

Players can drop onto these islands to get their hands on the loot. Furthermore, they can even get colored coins that they can use later on to summon supplies.

2) Use the recall feature

The recall feature was well-received in the Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen mode. This has resulted in the re-introduction of the feature in Holi Dhamaka mode.

Using this feature, players can be recalled by their remaining teammates after dying. This will not only help them play more aggressively, but it will also help the squad get back to their full strength, which will increase their chances of winning matches.

3) Try to get hold of bicycles

A new vehicle, bicycle, has been added in the new mode. They can be found across different vicinities on the themed mode maps. Since bicycles can be stored as an item in the backpack, players can easily carry it. Furthermore, bicycles cannot explode like other vehicles and can be used anytime to rotate into the safe zone.

4) Establish proper communication

Communication is key in the Battle Royale mode. Squads that use proper markers and give calls during fights and rotations usually perform better than others, winning more matches in the process.

BGMI players can use the the in-game mic and audio messages to establish proper communication and better synergy with their teammates.

5) Use utilities

The use of utilities in BGMI has become more popular with time. Since the damage caused by attacking utilities like frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails has increased, their usage has skyrocketed too. Furthermore, defensive utilities like smoke grenades and first aid kits have also seen a surge in usage. Using these utilities efficiently can help players win more matches in the theme mode.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mayank Shete