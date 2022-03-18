BGMI 1.9 update patch notes, download process, release time, and more

The latest 1.9 update in BGMI has created a great buzz amongst players and fans. The update was long anticipated as the previous 1.8 update appeared in January.

However, Krafton finally gave the green signal to release the latest patch. It is set to uplift players' gaming experience across the country considerably.

Details of new 1.9 update in BGMI

Patch notes

Krafton recently released the patch notes for the 1.9 update in BGMI. It contains several new features and modifications:

New theme mode: Holi Dhamaka — Players can play the new Holi Dhamaka mode on the themed Erangel and Livik maps. Sky Islands — Two new islands (modeled on the Winter Castle and Rising Temple) can be seen floating in the air. Users can drop onto these islands to collect loot and coins matching their avatar's transformed head color. These coins can be used to summon supplies on the main map. Vibrant Plaza/Camp — These event-specific locations will contain interactive entities to help gamers receive loot. Furthermore, the new vehicle, Bicycle, can also be found here. Playground update — Also known as the Cheer Park, the Playground has been redesigned. A new shooting range and race track have been added. Other features — The Sosnovka bridge has been revamped. It now has sidewalks and detours. Further improvements have been made to the Aftermath map and Arena mode.

Release date and time

Based on the March Update Schedule released by the developers on the game's official website, the 1.9 update will come out on 18 March, i.e., today.

Users playing the game on Android devices will witness the update rolling out between 5.30 am IST and 6.30 pm IST on 18 March. However, for iOS users, the release time for the update is set at 4 pm IST.

Download process

To download the update, Android and iOS users can follow these steps:

They must head over to the Google Play Store and Apple Store. Once the update is available, they will need to click on the Download or Install button to initiate the installation process. After completing the download, players must provide permissions for storage and mic. Finally, they can log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India to experience the 1.9 update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer