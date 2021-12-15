5 tips to win School apartment fights in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and its Indian version, BGMI, have pushed the PUBG brand to staggering heights. BGMI has inculcated similar features and mechanisms from its global counterpart, resulting in Indian players finding it easy to play.

School apartment fights in Erangel mainly occur due to the players' preference in holding the central area on the map. Moreover, since the vicinity provides decent loot, they are attracted here.

Five pointers to help BGMI and PUBG Mobile players earn victory in School apartment fights

1) Try and capture the highest School apartment

There are six apartments in the vicinity of the School on Erangel in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. A couple of flats are smaller, while the others are all three-story ones. However, the southeastern apartment is located on a higher ridge, making it the best building in the area.

Players mostly try to capture this particular apartment as it gives them an added height advantage over their enemies.

2) Listen to footsteps carefully

Listening to footsteps can be a key element in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. Having the ability to differentiate between footsteps coming from different floors of a particular apartment can easily change the fight in a squad's favor.

If enemies are spotted by footsteps, gamers can rush in and kill them.

3) Use plenty of utilities

Using utilities helps massively in close-range and mid-range fights. This has been proven time and again by BGMI and PUBG Mobile esports players.

This method also proves to be effective during fights in the School apartments. Enemies camping inside these flats can easily be flushed out using frag grenades and Molotovs.

4) Use the 3 and 1 split

The 3 and 1 split is very famous in the esports scenario and is slowly and gradually getting implemented by BGMI and PUBG Mobile players. It works in a particular way: while three gamers in the squad push into an apartment, the remaining teammate provides cover from either the main School building or the southern mountains.

This restricts the enemies' movement from different sides, bringing about their downfall.

5) Use stairs to your advantage

Since BGMI and PUBG Mobile players rely greatly on TPP, the staircases of the School apartments play a significant role in fights in the buildings.

Users who have already taken hold of an apartment can use the staircases to their advantage by using TPP and finishing the rushing team before they reach upstairs.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

