5 most underrated BGMI drop locations for rank push

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and, like its global counterpart, releases updates periodically, introducing new seasons. The introduction of a new season brings along the chase for the Conqueror tier.

Rank pushers grind hard for several days to reach the highest tiers in Battlegrounds Mobile India. With the meta changing every season, here's a look at the underrated drop locations they can use to avoid early clashes.

What are five very understated drop sites in BGMI during rank push?

1) Mylta Power in Erangel

Mylta Power is one of the most underrated drop locations on Erangel in BGMI. Situated on the eastern edge of the map, rank pushers often overlook it as they prefer dropping on other central locations that can help them stay in the safe zone.

Hence, Mylta Power is a safe drop site with hardly any opponents dropping. Moreover, it also contains plenty of loot for a squad to take on fights during matches.

2) Quarry in Erangel

Quarry has been entirely revamped in the new version of the classic BGMI map, i.e., Erangel 2.0.

This area has seen more buildings, loots, and cover added to the vicinity, which can help rank pushers immensely when choosing it as their primary drop location.

3) Ruins in Miramar

The Ruins area was added to the Miramar 2.0 version in BGMI, situated in the northwestern corner of the map. Various BGMI esports teams choose it as their drop location because it contains excellent loot and vehicles to make rotations into the safe zone.

However, the region is underrated among rank pushers which is quite the wrong notion. Ruins can provide a squad with proper loot en route to winning the match.

4) Tierra Bronca in Miramar

Tierra Bronca is another underrated area that can be set as a primary drop location for rank pushers who try to avoid fights during the initial stages of matches. It is situated on the northeastern side of Miramar, just to the west of the city of Cruz del Valle.

Tierra Bronca offers a significant amount of loot and vehicles that can help rank pushers rotate accordingly.

5) Na Kham in Sanhok

Na Kham is located on the southwestern edge of the south island in Sanhok.

Rank pushers in BGMI can drop into Na Kham to get their hands on loot and track enemies traveling from Samhee, situated below Na Kham, and finish them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer