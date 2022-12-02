50 best BGMI stylish names to use in December

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, Krafton Inc. released BGMI exclusively for Indian gamers. Within a year, the game leapfrogged other titles, placing itself amongst the most downloaded action games in the Indian market.

The meteoric rise was halted as the game was delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on July 28. However, the in-game servers are still working. As a result, millions of gamers who already have the game downloaded on their devices tread on the battlegrounds regularly.

With such many active players, the importance of keeping a stylish in-game name (IGN) has massively increased. IGNs play a crucial role as these monikers help develop a player's identity in the gaming community. They can keep a name of their choice, but this article will list 50 stylish ones for gamers to choose from in December 2022.

50 stylish in-game names (IGNs) for active BGMI players

A lot of famous BGMI players' IGNs are copied by their fans. Hence, it becomes important for users to keep a unique and stylish in-game for themselves.

Here's a look at some stylish names:

Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ❥❥═══Kɪᴛᴛᴜ ══ Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ ꧁𓊈𒆜𝓟𝓻𝓸𒆜𓊉꧂ ᎧᎮܔᏞᴇԍᴇɴᴅ☯࿐ ꧁༒𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗🅜༒꧂ ×͜× ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ★࿐ 🇭 🇺 .🇳 .🇹 .🇪 🇷 ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 ×͜× ᴹᴿ°᭄NINJA࿐09 亗🇲 🇷 🇯 🇴 🇰 🇪 🇷 亗 𓊈𒆜ᴮᴬᴰʙᴏʏᖭツ𒆜𓊉 ͥ ͣ ͫ 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 ฿คrry 🖤࿐ ●⃝ᶫᵒꪜe☯ᴳᶹʳᶹ᭄●⁴³ ༺Leͥgeͣnͫd༻ᴳᵒᵈ ☯︎Ꭱ Ｏ Ƴ Ꭺ Ꮮ 亗 【𝗳𝗳】 🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚🅟🅐🅝🅣🅗🅔🅡 ༄ᶦᶰᵈM̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷ ☠︎࿐ᴮᵒˢˢ ᴀҡ᭄ᴀʙʜɪᴮᴼˢˢ࿐ 𝄟≛⃝ 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰𓆩Dipankar𓆪 🇲 🇷 🇸 🇦 🇬 🇦 🇷 M R L E G E N D 𝐊𝐮𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝄟✮⃝❤ ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤRockstar 🇧★࿐ H U N T E R ★ 亗 M ム ๛ MøÑsTéR ࿐ 🇭 🇺 .🇳 .🇹 .🇪 🇷 𝝗𝝙𝗟𝗗𝝣𝗩 𝝜𝝣𝝡𝝙𝗡𝗜 Psʏcʜo 𝙱𝙾𝚈 ✓✓ ᎪᴡᴀʀᴀㅤLᴏɴᴅᴀ ⸙ ƊɪᴇΛɴᴏᴛʜʀƊᴀʏ ✿ • ᭄ꦿQᥙᥱ֟፝ᥱn࿐ • ᴳᴵᴿᴸ࿐✿ ×͜× B U N N Y ★ ᶠᶠ 𝄟≛⃝ 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰𓆩alan anagha𝄟≛ ══Tanmay━━╬ 亗 ᴹᴿ ꪜ Ꮇ Ａ Ꮇ Ｂ Ａ ☂ ≛⃝ 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰𓆩Ꭺᴋᴀꜱʜ𓆪ꪾ𝄟≛ 🦋⃟🇨ɦεɾɾყ🦋⃟‌💙࿐ ░S░O░U░R░A░B░H░ ░J░H░A░ 𝄟≛⃝ 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰𓆩DEBRAJ𓆪ꪾ𝄟≛ 🦋ᵛ͢ᵎᵖ𝄟⏤͟͟͞͞⃝Prɪnçëss Chîñkí ᴀ ᴊ 亗 ＯＦＩＣＩＡＬ .YT 亗𝙻𝚎𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚍✰ƑƑ✰ ×͜×ㅤBOSS ＤＡＮＧＥＲ〆ᴰᴬᴰᴬ ㅤ🇲 🇷 🇸 🇴 🇱 🇴 🇹 🇭 🇦 🇱 🇦 🇵 🇹 🇭 🇾 𝐓 𝐎 𝐗 𝐈 𝐂 𝐌 𝐀 𝐅 𝐈 𝐀 Sᴋ᭄Asʜɪsᴮᵒˢˢ 🌟🌟TSG冬Legend⚡⚡

Players can use the names above or head over to any nickname generator website to create a desired IGN of their own.

Using Rename Cards to change IGN in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers every user Rename Cards, using which they can change their IGN whenever necessary.

Once obtained, gamers can use the following steps to change their in-game names:

Step 1: Log into the game using your desired social media handles (Facebook, Play Games, or Twitter account).

Step 2: Head over to the inventory section.

Step 3: Find the Rename Card and tap on it. Then, choose a stylish moniker according to your preference.

Step 4: Click the 'OK' button to change the in-game name.

Active BGMI players can rename their IGN without hindrances using the above steps.

Note: Since the MeitY of the Indian government currently suspends BGMI, gamers from this region are requested to refrain from playing the BR title.

