8bit Mafia’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI is one of the top-grossing mobile action games in India which has gained popularity since its release in July 2021. The gaming community in India has flourished over time due to the thriving Esports scenario coupled with popularity of content by streamers and content creators, many of whom have become household names.

Mukul "Mafia" Anchal is a professional BGMI player, streamer, and content creator on YouTube and LOCO. Although he is currently engaged in rank push, he has previously played for Team 8bit in PMSC 2018 and PMCO 2019. Along with other members of S8UL, Mafia's content brings smiles to many people's faces.

Everything about BGMI streamer and player 8bit Mafia

Mafia created his own YouTube channel and nine years later, he is a prominent face in the community. He began his Esports journey as a Clash Royale player but soon shifted to PUBG Mobile. Currently, in Battlegrounds Mobile India, Mafia grinds to improve his gameplay. Here's a look at his stats, ID, and more.

Seasonal stats

8bit Mafia has been grinding hard in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 of BGMI. With the end of the season drawing near, Mafia is placed in the Ace Master tier with 4973 points and is en route to reaching the Ace Dominator tier.

Snippet showing 8bit Mafia's ID, stats, and more in C1S3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mafia has played 163 classic matches in the current season and has won 24. He has successfully reached the Top 10 in 92 matches, accruing 1018 total finishes with a F/D Ratio of 6.25.

He has a headshot percentage of 18.2 along with an average damage of 784.2. He has 18 most finishes in a match with the highest damage of 2254.

BGMI ID and IGN

Mafia's unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India that separates him from the rest is 571145231. His in-game name (IGN) is 8bitMafia, by which he is popularly recognized in the community.

Monthly income

Also Read Article Continues below

Mafia is part of the S8UL organization. However, his biggest source of income is through YouTube, where he vlogs, streams and uploads videos on BGMI and other games as well. His channel, 8bit Mafia, from which he earns $788 - $12.6K per month (according to Social Blade), has a subscriber base of 465K.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul