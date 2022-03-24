8bit Mafia's BGMI ID, stats, rank, and YouTube earnings in March 2022

Mukul "Mafia" Anchal is a pro BGMI player and content creator. Mafia is a gamer in true sense as he has participated in tournaments, winning trophies in different games like Clash Royale and Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, his vlogs and gameplay videos have helped him gain a lot of subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Details of popular BGMI streamer 8bit Mafia

BGMI ID and IGN

Mafia's ID is one of the most popular profiles in BGMI. His fans and subscribers search for his ID and send him friend requests, hoping to get a chance to play with him. Mafia's ID in the game is 571145231.

The in-game name (IGN) is also used to search for players in the game. Furthermore, IGN acts as the moniker by which players are referred to in the community. Mafia's IGN is 8bitMafia.

Seasonal stats

Since Mafia is no longer a part of the competitive scenario and stays preoccupied creating content for his YouTube channel, he only plays Battlegrounds Mobile India for fun. He streams the game on YouTube and LOCO, where he plays alongside his friends and random teammates.

However, his stats are better than most classic players who play with utmost seriousness in the new season. Mafia has managed to reach the Diamond IV tier within the first couple of days, accruing 3477 total points.

Snippet showing 8bit Mafia's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Mafia has only played 11 classic BR mode matches in the first two days of this season and won Chicken Dinners in 3 of them. He has reached the top 10 in 8 games. He has even managed 13404.5 damage with impressive average damage of 1218.6. Furthermore, Mafia has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 6.18 with 68 total finishes.

15 most finishes and 1970 damage dealt in a single match have been his best performance in Season 2 Season 5.

YouTube earnings

Mafia is a part of the 8bit Creatives and is one of the integral members of S8UL. He also owns a YouTube channel, 8bit Mafia, which currently has more than 481K. Through his channel, Mafia earns a hefty amount of money per month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mafia has earned between $733 and $11.7K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen