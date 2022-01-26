8bit Mamba’s BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI has seen an incredible rise in popularity due to the efforts of several content creators and streamers who have lured fans in with their content. Salman “Mamba” Ahmed is one such name in the community that has won hearts with his content.

Mamba is a popular YouTuber who streams BGMI content and regularly interacts with his fans. He is also a part of S8UL and appears in videos released by the organization. His fans love him for his humble nature, fun-filled gameplay, daily vlogs, and hilarious reaction videos.

Everything about BGMI streamer 8bit Mamba

Seasonal stats

Mamba plays matches to provide entertainment to his fans and subscribers. In Cycle 2 Season 4, he has already organized a few livestreams to play classic games with his friends. Mamba is currently placed in the Diamond III tier with 3476 seasonal points to his name.

8bit Mamba’s stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Mamba has played 39 classic matches and has triumphed in seven. He has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 26 games. With 161 total finishes and 28002.6 total damage, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 4.13 this season.

Mamba’s hold on the game is reflected in the average damage of 718.0. However, his best match of the season was when he managed to kill 12 enemies, dealing 1915 damage (which is the greatest damage he has dealt in a game this season).

BGMI ID and IGN

Mamba has one of the richest profiles in the game as he has spent millions of UC to decorate his profile with fancy skins and outfits. His unique ID in the game is 532571047.

Mamba is popular in the gaming community not by his real name but by his in-game alias. His IGN is 8bitMAMBA. 8bit in his name refers to the clan he belongs to.

Monthly earnings

Apart from being a member of S8UL, Mamba is also a popular gaming YouTuber. His channel, 8bit MAMBA, currently has over 1.19 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, he has earned between $958 and $15.3K in the last 30 days from YouTube.

