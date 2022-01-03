3 best drop strategies for Military Base in PUBG Mobile and BGMI

BGMI, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, released in July 2021 after the latter was banned in the country in 2020. Both versions possess similar features, mechanisms, and maps, making the transition to Battlegrounds Mobile India easy for players of the region.

Amongst all the six Classic mode maps present in the game, most players have immersed themselves in the Battle Royale experience in the oldest map of Erangel. While Erangel has a lot of drop locations that players are attracted to for loot and fights, in this article let's take a look at the various drop strategies for Sosnovka Military Base in PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

What are the best drop strategies in Sosnovka Military Base in PUBG Mobile and BGMI?

1) Land on the tower while playing in Solo mode

Players who have perfected the art of parachuting can land on the tower of Sosnovka Military Base. Since the tower is the tallest structure in the vicinity, players who are playing Classic matches in Solo mode can use the structure to their advantage.

Landing on the tower not only ensures height advantage, but also gives them at least a level 1 helmet and a vest and guns to go along with that. They can easily take down enemies roaming down below and increase their kill count.

2) Land on C buildings to get hold of the best loot

The three buildings, shaped like a C in Erangel's Sosnovka Base, contain the best loot in the area. PUBG Mobile and BGMI players prefer landing on these three buildings to get hold of level 3 loot which helps them in taking fights and surviving longer in Classic Battle Royale matches.

However, players have to be careful about others dropping into these buildings with the same purpose. Players can drop on the roof and take down enemies with ease.

3) Use the split drop strategy in the Western compounds and Observatory

The split strategy has been made famous by BGMI Esports players. This can be imbibed into the gameplay of classic players as well. They can drop into Western compounds and the Observatory, present in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's Sosnovka Military Base.

The split strategy not only ensures better loot, but also enables the squads to have a better view of rushing enemies who can be taken down easily, making it one of the best drop strategies in the area.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman