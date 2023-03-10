Abhi Pandat's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Abhishek "Abhi" Pandat is a well-known figure in the BGMI gaming community, hailing from Haryana. He gained popularity by uploading crate opening videos of the game on his YouTube channel. In addition, his lifestyle vlogs have also become popular on the internet, making him an online sensation.

Although many YouTubers have stopped playing the game in the last few months, Abhi Pandat continues to play it frequently, as evidenced by his seasonal stats. He is also waiting for the game's official re-launch following which he will be able to livestream it again.

Details of renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Abhi Pandat

BGMI ID and IGN

Abhi Pandat's BGMI ID can be easily found using the code 5146104116 or his IGN 2crAbhiPandat. While his in-game ID level is 78, he has also reached level 61 playing Evoground matches.

Abhi Pandat is the sole leader of the popular clan HARYaNVi. Fans who wish to play with him can send an in-game request to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Abhi Pandat's stats in the ongoing C3S7 in BGMI show his all-round gaming skills (Image via Krafton)

Abhi Pandat has successfully reached the Ace Master tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4964 points. Since he plays the game on a regular basis, he will be trying to reach the Ace Dominator tier in the forthcoming days.

The popular YouTuber has already taken part in 299 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has earned chicken dinners in only 42 matchups (with a win rate of 14.0%). His decisive calls and brilliant reading of the game has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 224 matches.

Abhi has dealt a damage of 173329.5 and an average damage of 579.7. He has managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 3.13 and has outplayed 936 enemies so far.

He has a headshot percentage of 18.8 with a total of 176 headshots. Meanwhile, his survival skills are also great. Abhi survived 75.3 minutes in classic mode matches.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Abho Pandat's best outing came in a match where he garnered 11 finishes, with 1908 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Abhi Pandat's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) stats were noted at the time of writing (March 10, 2023) and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

As an independent content creator in the gaming community, Abhi Pandat's primary source of revenue arrives from his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 520 thousand subscribers. He has uploaded 548 Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos as well as vlogs on his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Abhi Pandat has earned between $44 and $707 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 176 thousand video views during the same period. However, since he plays the game offline, he has lost over two thousand subscribers.

Note: Many gamers across the country play BGMI regularly. However, readers must know that the title has been made unavailable for download from the virtual storefronts in India since July 28, 2022. Hence, mobile gamers in the region must refrain from downloading or playing the game.

