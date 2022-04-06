All BGMI Bolt Action Rifles ranked after the 1.9 update

The art of sniping is the hardest to master in BGMI. However, players who have grinded hard on training grounds or in classic matches have excellent control over their weapons. They knock down enemies with a single headshot from long-range using the Bolt Action Rifles in the game.

The 1.9 update has brought in several changes, along with a difference in the damage stats of weapons. This has affected the use of different Bolt Action Rifles.

Bolt Action Rifles and their stats in BGMI

1) AWM

Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is known to create chaos on the battlegrounds of BGMI as it possesses the highest damage dealing capacity per bullet. AWM is exclusively found in airdrops in classic and custom mode matches. The sniper rifle has the power to knock out or eliminate any player wearing a Level 3 helmet.

However, players using the gun must be careful not to waste bullets as they only get 25 shots in the airdrop.

Base Damage: 105

Muzzle: Compensator, Suppressor, or Flash Hider

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended and extended quickdraw magazine)

Ammo: 300 Magnum

2) Kar 98K

Kar98K is reportedly the most popular Bolt Action Rifle in battlegrounds Mobile India. The gun's popularity is the highest since several streamers and pro players like Dynamo and Pandapup popularized its use. The weapon can be coupled with 4x, 6x, or 8x for effective sniping.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Compensator, Suppressor, or Flash Hider

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended and extended quickdraw magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

3) Mosin Nagant

Mosin Nagant is the newest Bolt Action Rifle in BGMI. The gun is rare but can be found on the six classic mode maps in the main cities. Mosin Nagant has a high damage rate and can take down an opponent wearing a Level 2 helmet with one headshot. However, the bullet drop can be a problem for beginners.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Compensator, Suppressor, or Flash Hider

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended and extended quickdraw magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

4) M24

M24 has undergone considerable changes since when the game was available in India as PUBG Mobile. Currently, in BGMI, the M24 is no longer an airdrop weapon and can be found across vicinities on the six classic mode maps. However, many players also use the gun in the 1v1 TDM battle.

Base Damage: 75

Muzzle: Compensator, Suppressor, or Flash Hider

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended and extended quickdraw magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

5) Win 94

Win 94 is the only Bolt Action Rifle in Battlegrounds Mobile India with an in-built 3x scope. The rifle is often used by players on the desert map of Miramar, which was specifically designed for sniping. Although the gun received a buff, it is still the least used Bolt Action Rifle in the game due to its low damage.

Base Damage: 66

Muzzle: Compensator, Suppressor, or Flash Hider

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended and extended quickdraw magazine)

Ammo: .45 ACP

