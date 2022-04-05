Dynamo's BGMI ID, stats, headshots percentage, F/D ratio, and YouTube income (April 2022)

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is reportedly the biggest name when it comes to influencers and content creators in the BGMI community. With 10 million subscribers, he currently sits at the zenith.

His humble attitude and insane sniping skills helped him grow immensely. Dynamo's influence on his followers is such that he is considered a cult figure. A gamer, blogger, and an entertainer, Dynamo is the epitome of versatility.

Details about popular streamer and BGMI partner Dynamo

BGMI ID and IGN

Dynamo's ID is one of the most sought-after profiles in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Searching for his ID, his fans send him in-game popularity on a daily basis to help him rank up the popularity leaderboards. Dynamo's in-game ID is 591948701.

His profile can also be searched using his popular in-game name (IGN) - H¥DRA丨DYNAMO. The special characters in his IGN separate his profile from the fake ones.

Seasonal stats and rank

Dynamo mostly stays preoccupied in different shoots and works alongside Krafton as a partner of the game. However, he still manages to live stream at times, where he plays with his clan members and random teammates for fun. However, his stats in the new season reflect his brilliance.

Within the first two weeks, he has posited himself as high as the Crown V tier with 4205 points.

Snippet showing Dynamo Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Dynamo has played 34 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 9 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 31 games, a jaw-dropping stat in itself.

Dynamo has managed 28856.5 total damage with an average damage of 848.7. Furthermore, he has maintained a F/D ratio of 3.74 with 127 total finishes to his credit.

However, Dynamo's biggest strength is his bolt-action sniping, which is reflected in his headshot percentage of 22.0. Moreover, 10 most finishes and 2876 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Dyanamo is one of the biggest names in the Indian gaming community as he is the owner of the popular clan - Hydra. However, his major source of income is through his YouTube channel where uploads gameplay videos and streams BGMI.

His channel, Dynamo Gaming, has over 10 million subscribers and has helped him earn a hefty sum of money between $3.5K and $56.3K in the last 30 days (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

