Antaryami Gaming’s BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI's popularity has risen in the recent past due to several reasons. However, streamers and YouTubers who have entertained their audience with their gameplay videos have also been reasons for players tuning in to the game and playing it for hours.

Rishabh "Antaryami" Verma is a popular BGMI streamer and content creator who entertains his audience through his funny commentary on his videos. His fans love him for his impressive gameplay and hilarious reaction videos.

Everything about BGMI player and streamer Antaryami Gaming

Seasonal stats

Despite being a streamer who plays the game for fun and to provide entertainment to his subscribers, Antaryami's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 can be considered decent. He is currently placed in the Platinum I tier with 3155 seasonal points.

Snippet showing Antaryami Gaming's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Antaryami has played 17 classic matches so far this season. However, he is yet to register his first win of the season. He has reached the top 10 in 9 of those matches, accumulating 57 finishes and maintaining a F/D Ratio of 3.35. Furthermore, Antaryami has dealt average damage of 582.2 and total damage of 9897.8.

His best match of the C2S4 season came when he accumulated 10 finishes after dealing 1800 damage.

BGMI ID and IGN

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India player is provided with a unique ID that distinguishes them from the rest. Antaryami's ID is 583147218. His fans can search for his ID that he has decorated with different skins and send him friend requests in the game to play with him.

Furthermore, Antaryami's in-game name (IGN) is NADExAntaryami. NADE refers to his clan.

Monthly earnings

Apart from being a part of the Nade clan that often takes part in custom tournaments and scrims, Antaryami has a popular YouTube channel to his name. He earns a decent amount of money per month through his channel, Antaryami Gaming. According to Social Blade, he has earned between $7.6K and $121.2K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

