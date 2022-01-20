BandookBaaz's BGMI ID, stats, subscribers, K/D ratio and more (January 2022)

One of the main reasons behind the rise in popularity of Battle Royale games on mobile since last year is the introduction of BGMI. Content creators have delivered their best on YouTube and other social media platforms to make Battlegrounds Mobile India emerge as one of the most popular games in India.

Indrajit "BandookBaaz" Singh is one such content creator who has brought smiles to the faces of countless people in the community with his content. BandookBaaz is famous for his crate opening and gameplay videos, where he adds funny commentary to elevate the quality of his content.

BandookBaaz's videos have made him so popular that he sits fourth on the in-game popularity list.

Everything about BGMI pro player and content creator BandookBaaz

Seasonal Stats

The introduction of the new Cycle 2 Season 4 in the recent 1.8 update has seen several players beginning on their quest to reach the Conqueror tier. BandookBaaz seems to be following that path as he has already reached the Crown V tier in Duo Mode with 3757 points.

Snippet showing BandookBaaz's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

BandookBaaz has played 55 classic matches this season and has won 15 of those matches. He, along with teammates, have reached the Top 10 in 37 matches. He has dealt a total of 52767.8 damage with average damage of 959.4. Moreover, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 6.69 with 368 total finishes to his credit.

16 most finishes and 2415 damage dealt in a single game remain the highlights for him this season.

BGMI ID and IGN

BandookBaaz's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5212625909. His fans can search for this ID and send him popularity in the game that will help him climb up the popularity leaderboard.

Furthermore, his in-game name has made him famous in the community. His IGN is BāndookBáàz.

Subscribers

BandookBaaz's YouTube channel has grown in popularity in the last few months. His protest against the rise of in-game hackers acted as a voice for his followers. As of January 2022, BandookBaaz's YouTube channel has over 1.79 million subscribers.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha