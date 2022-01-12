BGMI 1.8 update: Expected release date and time for Indian region

Developed by Krafton, BGMI posits itself amongst the most played Battle Royale games on mobile. The developers release major updates at periodic intervals to refresh and elevate players' gaming experience across the country.

The upcoming 1.8 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India is long-anticipated. It is expected to introduce the new Spider-Man-themed mode, resulting from the game's collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

The hype created around the update is massive and has been ever-growing since Krafton teased the arrival of Spider-Man into the game.

The beta testing of the update has been going on since December. However, the developers are yet to make any official announcements regarding the update's release in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

When is the 1.8 update expected to release in BGMI?

The 1.8 update is scheduled as the game's first update of the year. Since the last update appeared in the game over a couple of months back, and the game's global counterpart, PUBG Mobile, is already beginning to roll out the update today, it can be expected that the update is around the corner in BGMI.

The 1.7 update appeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India a few days after the update was released globally in PUBG Mobile, and the same thing might follow this time as well. Furthermore, with Cycle 1 Season 3 coming to an end in the next six days, the upcoming 1.8 update will arrive between January 18 and January 20.

Note: The mentioned date is tentative, and only the game developers are sure about the update's release date. Players are urged to wait until the end of the current season and the RP month.

What are the new features that are expected to be introduced in the 1.8 update in BGMI?

Apart from the new Spider-Man-themed mode on Erangel and Livik, the new Aftermath map is expected to arrive in the upcoming update. The new map will be restricted to Unranked match mode and cannot be played during the rank push.

The map is designed as a futuristic version of the current Livik map. The map may even replace Livik in the future if it gets excellent reviews.

Another exciting feature that may be added to the upcoming update in BGMI is the Enemy Damage Indicator. Every gun will be equipped with an in-built indicator that will show the amount of damage dealt while hitting an enemy.

This will help players give teammates proper calls to chase an enemy if they get knocked out.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha