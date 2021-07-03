Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best loadouts for TDM Mode in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for free download on the Google Play Store. However, the game has only been released for the Android platform.

The title offers high-quality HDR graphics and real-life inspired weapons. Players can explore lots of maps and modes with their teammates. TeamDeath Match (TDM) mode is one of the most played modes in BGMI.

Best TDM loadouts in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Groza

Groza in TDM loadout of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Groza is one of the best weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It offers heavy damage per hit and an impressive rate of fire. It is one of the best choices for TDM mode. Players can equip Groza with a suppressor and an extended quickdraw magazine to increase its ammunition capacity.

2) M416:

M416 in TDM loadout of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The second weapon on this list is the M416. It offers sturdiness and a magnificent fire rate. The recommended attachments for the M416 assault rifle in TDM mode are:

Muzzle: Compensator (Reduces recoil recovery)

Grip: Laser sight (Reduces bullet spread)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine (Reduced reload time and increase ammo capacity 40 from 30 per round)

Stock: Tact Stock (Improves stability)

3) UZi

UZi in TDM loadout of Battlegrounds Mobile India

UZi is one of the best SMGs available for players. The weapon offers a top-notch fire rate and burst damage in 1v1 combat. Players can defeat their opponent with UZi in less than 1 second in TDM mode. The recommended attachments are:

Muzzle: Suppressor (Improves stealth and noise)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine (improved ammo capacity and reload time)

Stock: Uzi stock (reduces weapon shake)

4) M24:

M24 in TDM loadout of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The last weapon is the M24 bolt action sniper rifle. The weapon's damage has been buffed in TDM mode. The M24 is capable of eliminating opponents in a single shot. The recommended attachments for M24 in TDM mode are:

Muzzle: Compensator to reduce recoil

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine (reduced reload time and increased ammo capacity)

Stock: Cheek Pad (Improves weapon stability)

