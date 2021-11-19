Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.7 update official website, download time for Android and iOS

Almost every BGMI player was eagerly waiting for the arrival of the game's 1.7 update after PUBG Mobile received the same a few days back. The wait is over, as the much-awaited update is finally live for both Android and iOS.

Players can install the new 1.7 version update directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. Direct links for both application stores are also available on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI 1.7 version: Download links, official website, file size, and more

What time will the update arrive?

The latest update is now live on the App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

The updates are already live on the Google Play and Apple App stores. Hence, users can easily download it with the help of a stable internet connection.

Are the links available on the official website?

Direct links for both app stores are given on BGMI's site (Image via Krafton)

Yes, the direct links for the App Store and Google Play Store are available on Battlegrounds Mobile India's website. The direct link for the official website is here.

Download links

Direct links (Image via Google Play Store)

Here are the direct links for both application stores:

Google Play Store: Direct link here.

App Store: Direct link here.

Users can check out the English official patch notes for the latest November update below:

The Hindi patch notes can be accessed below:

Download size and additional resource packs

BGMI 1.7 update: Download size (Image via Google Play Store)

The update size for BGMI version 1.7 is 310 MB. However, if players install the game on their devices for the first time, they will have to download a file sized 776 MB.

Additional resource packs (Image via BGMI)

Apart from the download size on the Play Store, users will have to download an additional resource for the game. They can choose between HD or low-spec resource packs as per the compatibility of their device.

The size of the additional files also varies for different devices.

What are the new features in BGMI's November update?

The third season of the current cycle has also started with the new update (Image via BGMI)

PUBG Mobile's global update brought tons of new features, and it looks like its Indian variant, BGMI, has followed the same path. Like the previous versions, the 1.7 version update has also synchronized Battlegrounds Mobile India with the global server.

Some significant additions to the game are given below:

1) Mirror World - New themed game mode

The new mode will feature a new type of area named Mirror Island in the Erangle map.

There will be two Mirror Islands marked on the map.

After reaching the area, players can turn into one of the four (Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn) League of Legends characters.

There will be Hextech Crystals scattered all over the Erangle.

The new mode will also feature Arcane Monsters.

2) Piggyback - New in-game function

Gamers can now pick up their knocked-out teammates in a match for a limited time.

Using the carry feature will slow down the speed and bar players from using any guns or entering a vehicle.

3) Other additions

Addition of a notification Icon for Elimination/Knocked Out

A brand-new "Survivor Number" notification

Addition of a new smoke grenade effect for holding the item long enough.

A new grenade indicator icon.

A new setting for Jump Button.

Addition of Hard level in the AI Battle.

There have many other adjustments and returns that players can check out here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer