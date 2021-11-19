How to download BGMI 1.7 update APK on Android

Much to the delight of battle royale enthusiasts, the BGMI 1.7.0 update will arrive today, 19 November 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the update.

The BGMI X Arcane update gives players the opportunity to transform into their favorite League of Legends characters and defeat Arcane monsters.

How to download BGMI 1.7.0 update using APK and OBB files?

The APK file size is expected to be around 690 MB (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Once the APK and OBB files arrive, players have to download it on their device.

Step 2: They will have to then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: They must then copy the OBB file.

Step 4: If the OBB file gets copied successfully, players will be able to run the updated version of BGMI on their devices.

Alternatively, Android mobile gamers can also head over to the Google Play Store to download the update. They will need to search for the game and then click on the green “Update” option to download the update successfully.

BGMI 1.7.0 update size

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update (Image via Discord)

Since the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update was released a few days ago, players can expect the BGMI 1.7.0 update to be around 690 MB. Before installing the APK file or the updated version from the Google Play Store, players must ensure that there is sufficient space on their devices.

BGMI 1.7.0 update time

Time schedule of the BGMI 1.7.0 update (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

According to a post on the official page of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the update will arrive at the following timings:

iOS device owners: 8:00 am IST

Android device owners: 9:00 am IST

Disclaimer: The exact time of arrival of the update differs from device to device, so players are requested to be patient.

Edited by Siddharth Satish