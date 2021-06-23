Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access: Play Store and APK download links revealed

The Early Access period for Battlegrounds Mobile India commenced around a week ago. Players welcomed its arrival since they finally were able to play the specially created region-specific variant.

Krafton Inc. has incorporated a few minor changes, and certain restrictions have been set for underage users.

Users can download it on their devices via the Play Store or the APK and OBB files. This article lists a detailed guide on how users can install the game using both methods.

Note: Players will have to additionally download resource packs in-game after the installation ends.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access using Play Store and APK + OBB files

Play Store

Step 1: To download the game via the Play Store, users need to join the beta program here.

Step 2: They can tap on the “Become a Tester” button as shown in the given picture:

Players have to press the “Become a Tester” option

Step 3: After that, the players will have to press the “Download it on Play Store” button. It’ll take them to BGMI’s page on the Play Store.

Click on the “Install” button

Step 4: Finally, gamers must click on the “Install” button (The size of the game on the Play Store is 721 MB).

Also read: Krafton posts official response to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) data transfer concerns, deletes it shortly after

APK and OBB

Users will require both APK and OBB files to install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices. Links for them are as follows:

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access APK: Click here (Size: 72 MB)

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access OBB: Click here (Size: 637 MB)

The files for Android 9 are separate; users can find them below:

APK for Android 9: Click here (Size: 65 MB)

OBB for Android 9: Click here (Size: 638 MB)

Step 1: Gamers can download the required APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: They should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK file, but do not open it.

Users must paste the OBB file

Step 3: Users should then paste the OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India to this directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile (A folder with this name has to be created by the player if there isn’t an existing one).

They can now open the game and log in.

Also read: List of reasons that can lead to permanent ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer