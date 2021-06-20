List of reasons that can lead to permanent ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has generated massive hype around it since the announcement was made on May 6th. Since the Early Access release, the same has become evident as it has already crossed over five million downloads. The reward for crossing the milestone has been made available in-game.

On the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Rules of Conduct were revealed on June 17th. It talked about various aspects, providing players with a detailed overview of the rules, regulations, ban periods, and more.

This article looks at the things that can lead to permanent bans in the game.

Complete list of reasons leading to a permanent ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has mentioned that the following activities will lead to permanent bans in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Use, develop, advertise, trade, or distribute Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices

Modification of Game Client, Servers, and Game Data (packet, etc.)

Exploiting Bugs and Glitches

Discriminatory Act (racial and sexual discrimination)

Teamkilling

Teaming

Stalking

Publishing Personal Information

Abusing (manipulating match results, etc.)

Usage of Another User’s Account / Restrict the Usage of Account (for protecting the Account)

Abusive Use of AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling)

Disturbing Business Operations (spread false information, abuse customer service platform, impersonate oneself as an employee, create and spread rumors or conduct any other acts)

Abnormal Gameplay

Inappropriate Advertisement (commercial without authorization, abusive, etc.)

Abnormal Payment and Subscription

Abuse of Open market store Policies and Processes

Trade/Sell Accounts

The players must abide by all the rules of BGMI and avoid all of the misconducts mentioned above, or else their accounts will be facing the respective consequences.

Penalty Criteria Table of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Penalty Criteria Table showcases the ban period for all misconduct.

Here's the complete table present on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Penalty Criteria Table of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can click here to read the complete Rules of Conduct of the game.

