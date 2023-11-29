Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide to avoid dying (November 2023)

Entering the brutal BGMI battlefield requires a tactical mindset and strategic awareness. Three skills are essential for survival, namely, picking the optimal landing spot, navigating the dynamic play zone, and making wise choices during combat. This article explores vital concepts for thriving in the face of chaos in BGMI, as well as for surviving it.

In the constantly evolving world of BGMI, insights such as smart loot gathering and decision-making to teamwork will hopefully provide the means to outlast your opponents and emerge victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best tips to avoid dying in BGMI (November 2023)

1) Strategic landing

The key to a good BGMI match begins with a planned landing. Choose a landing place that balances loot availability and player density. To avoid imminent encounters, choose sites away from the flight path. Search for places with several buildings to maximize your chances of swiftly finding weapons and resources.

Prioritize securing weapons and armor after you're on the ground before engaging in combat. Because early conflicts can be unpredictable, possessing good gear provides you with a huge advantage.

If the initial landing area is too busy, consider traveling to a less congested location nearby to loot and gear up before resuming the battle. Make use of the minimap to keep track of the dwindling play area and plan your movements accordingly.

2) Tactical decision-making

Survival in BGMI is mainly reliant on making good tactical judgments during the game. To prevent being caught in the diminishing blue zone, always be aware of the play zone and keep an eye on the timer. Plan your movements carefully in order to stay within the safe zone while remaining alert of any threats from other players.

Engage in fights with caution in BGMI, as it is not always necessary to participate in every contact. Before engaging in combat, it is best to evaluate the scenario, including your opponent's equipment and positioning. It is often better to remain concealed and let others eliminate each other, allowing you to progress in the game with fewer threats.

During firefights, make good use of cover. Having such shelter, whether it's a tree, rock, or building, can be a game changer. Peek out to take shots, then swiftly retreat to cover to reduce your chances of being hit. To avoid being ambushed, use the environment to your advantage and stay aware of your surroundings.

3) Communication and teamwork in BGMI

Effective communication and teamwork are critical for survival when playing as a squad. To communicate with your teammates in this battle royale game, use in-game voice chat or external communication tools. To remain ahead of the competition, share information regarding enemy locations, loot, and your general strategy.

Restore teammates as soon as possible. If a squad member is knocked out, revive them first to retain a numerical edge. Make sure your crew has a well-balanced distribution of weapons and equipment to cover all possible battle scenarios. Share resources and support one another to boost the squad's chances of reaching the game's final stages.

By following these three key points, you'll enhance your chances of survival and increase your odds of securing that coveted chicken dinner in Battlegrounds Mobile India.