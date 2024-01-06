Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for increasing F/D ratio (2024)

The F/D (Finishes/Death) ratio is an essential sign of your success in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). A high ratio indicates you're not only surviving longer but also contributing to your team's victory by efficiently removing opponents.

The tactics given in this article, ranging from selecting ideal landing sites to continual skill growth, will allow you to secure more frags and live longer.

Ways to increase F/D ratio in BGMI (2024)

1) Strategic landing and loot management

Begin your quest for a high F/D ratio in BGMI by strategically dropping. Choose less-crowded landing zones to ensure a safe start. Choose a landing zone appropriately depending on the aircraft path, avoiding crucial hotspots.

Coastal areas and smaller holdings are often less crowded, allowing for greater pillage with less competition. To gain powerful weapons and armor while avoiding early-game mayhem, prioritize high-tier treasure spots on the map's periphery.

Once you've secured your first gear, use a balanced loot management strategy. Prioritize items such as first aid kits, energy drinks, and ammunition to ensure you're prepared for mid- to late-game confrontations. You boost your survivability by successfully managing your loot, minimizing the risks of dying early, thus raising your F/D ratio.

2) Tactical decision making and positioning

Map location is critical for both survival and frags. Keep an eye on the shrinking play zone and avoid excessive risks. Position yourself carefully within the confines of the safe zone to reduce your chances of being attacked from multiple directions.

Engage in warfare using a well-planned strategy that considers factors such as terrain, cover, and the element of surprise. High ground can provide a significant advantage by increasing visibility and making detection and combat more difficult. Keep opponents guessing by using natural cover and staying agile.

In squad matches, communication is critical. Coordination is essential to carry out well-planned plans, such as flanking adversaries, defending a position, or launching a coordinated attack. Making wise and strategic decisions improves not only your chances of survival but also your chances of securing frags, contributing to a solid F/D ratio.

3) Continuous skill improvement and adaptation

BGMI is a dynamic game that involves continual skill growth and adaptation to stay ahead of the competition. Spend time perfecting your targeting skills in training modes and single matches regularly. Experiment with various weapons to determine the ideal loadout, improving your fighting effectiveness.

Keep up with the latest game meta, weapon balancing, and patch updates. Adapt your playstyle to the current state of the game by implementing fresh ideas and techniques that correlate to the changing dynamics of BGMI. Flexibility is critical for survival and success on the battlefield since it helps you to overcome barriers and maintain a good F/D ratio.

Achieving a high F/D ratio in BGMI necessitates a combination of strategic decision-making, skill development, and adaptability.