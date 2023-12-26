Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for spotting campers for December 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a tumultuous universe where survival depends on alertness. Camping is a popular tactic in which players hide in a specific area and wait for unsuspecting targets to ambush them. To win, you must be able to identify campers. Using grenades, mastering map awareness, listening for cues, etc., are some ways to execute this ploy.

This article discusses the most efficient ways to find campers in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ambushing strategies and more tips for spotting campers in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Mastering map awareness

To locate campers in BGMI, the first and most crucial step is to sharpen your map awareness. Watch the play area shrinking and look ahead for possible camping locations. Camping areas with buildings, steep terrain, and abundant vegetation are widespread.

Scout areas before moving using in-game tools like the eye camera. Since campers typically don't move around much, it is possible to locate them with careful monitoring. Keep an eye out for closed or open doors—campers often close doors to simulate the feel of a pristine setting.

2) Noise is the enemy

Campers want quiet, and any unexpected noise can identify them. Wear headphones to sharpen your hearing and note even the slightest footfall or rustling noises in BGMI. Use projectiles like Molotovs or grenades to drive campers out of their hiding spots.

A grenade going off can be an alluring sound, and the ensuing confusion could push campers to reveal themselves. To keep your opponents off balance, always have a large supply of expendables.

3) Tactical movement and ambush strategies

Campers must be unmasked with deliberate movement and thoughtful placement. Make a plan for your travel and analyze the terrain to steer clear of predictable pathways. Take less-traveled paths to surprise campers, as they often target choke points or areas with heavy traffic. Use natural cover like rocks, trees, or undulating ground to approach potential camping hotspots covertly.

Employ bait-and-switch strategies to lure campers away. Make a lot of noise or temporarily expose yourself to appear like an easy target. Once you've got their attention, retreat to a prearranged ambush position so your team may take advantage of their exposed weakness.

By becoming an expert in tactical movement and ambush techniques, you can turn the tables on campers and make them the prey instead of the hunters. To succeed in the battlegrounds, stay vigilant, adjust to shifting game dynamics, and capitalize on the element of surprise.

To sum up, the fight against campers in BGMI is a continuous tactical endeavor. Whoever outsmarts the campers and becomes the last person standing in the battlegrounds will win.