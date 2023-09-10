Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for squad matches in Erangel (September 2023)

Erangel, a classic map, remains an important battleground for squad matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to gain a competitive edge over your opponent and obtain a victory on this renowned map. Whether you're an experienced player or just starting, following some of these methods will help you secure those exciting chicken dinners and emerge victorious in Erangel.

This article presents five key techniques to improve your squad's effectiveness on this ever-changing battlefield in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win squad matches in Erangel in BGMI

1) Landing strategy

Choosing the best landing location in BGMI is critical for a successful start. Erangel has evolved by altering loot places and player preferences. Consider landing at high-tier loot hotspots such as Pochinki, a School, or a Military Base. If you prefer a more serene start, go to quieter neighborhoods like Novorepnoye or Ferry Pier.

Tip: Before dropping, use the sound indicator to predict nearby hostile squads and adjust your landing accordingly. Communication with your team is critical to ensuring that everyone arrives safely and effectively.

2) Loot management

Efficient loot handling can make or break your squad's performance in BGMI. Since Erangel's loot distribution keeps changing, keep the following recommendations in mind:

Prioritize necessary items such as armor, weapons, and healing supplies.

Distribute loot among your squad members. Distribute ammo, attachments, and medications according to squad roles (assaulter, sniper, and support).

Communicate with your teammates and adjust your loadout as you discover new weapons and attachments.

Tip: Choose guns that can handle a variety of battle conditions, like the M416 or Beryl M762. Look for Level 3 gear and helmets for added protection.

3) Positioning and map awareness

Erangel still rewards players who master positioning and map awareness in BGMI. Follow the steps below to gain an advantage:

At all costs, stay in the safe zone and avoid the blue zone. Make a plan for your moves ahead of time.

Use vehicles strategically for speedier rotations, but keep an eye out for enemy attention.

During engagements, use terrain, cover, and height to your advantage.

Tip: Teach your squad to move in a spread configuration to lessen the possibility of being annihilated by grenades or surprise strikes.

4) Team coordination

In squad matches, teamwork is essential for victory. Make certain that your team communicates effectively:

Assign roles to your squad members, such as a shot-caller, a medic, and a sniper.

Share information about enemy locations, loot, and plans via voice or text chat.

Plan pushes and techniques, such as flanking maneuvers or defensive holds.

Tip: For your squad to make quick decisions under duress, establish a defined hierarchy and a recognized leader.

5) Late-game tactics

As the game nears its conclusion, your squad's capacity to adapt becomes increasingly important. Erangel's last circles can be unpredictable. Follow these tips:

When feasible, stay prone or behind cover, especially in the last few circles.

Monitor kill feeds to determine the amount of surviving squads and players.

Disrupt opponent visibility and coordination by using smoke grenades and flashbangs.

Tip: Save your grenades for late-game use, such as flushing adversaries from cover or forcing them into the open.

Remember that practice makes perfect, so keep improving your talents and refine your strategies to stay ahead in BGMI's ever-competitive environment.