Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Long-range guide (September 2023)

Long-range warfare in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) allows you to remove opponents from a safe distance without putting yourself in danger and is critical for victory. Mastering this tactic can drastically improve the quality of your gameplay in this battle royale title. This article will teach you three crucial strategies to help you excel in long-range combat scenarios, whether you're a seasoned player honing your sniper skills or a newcomer looking to carve out a niche for yourself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range in BGMI (September 2023)

1) Weapon selection and attachments

To win more long-range duels in BGMI, you must select the right weapon and equip it with appropriate attachments. The following guns perform well from a distance:

Sniper rifles: Bolt-action snipers, such as the AWM, provide massive damage in a single shot but have a slower fire rate. Attach 4x, 6x, or 8x scopes for added precision, compensators or suppressors to help manage recoil, and bullet loops to shorten the reload time.

DMRs: DMRs such as the MK14 provide a compromise between automatic rifles and snipers. Being semi-automatic, they are suitable for both long-range and close-range confrontations. Semi-automatic snipers, such as the Mini 14, fire at a quicker pace but deal significantly less damage. You should choose one that fits your style the best.

Moreover, you should use scopes and attachments that minimize recoil and boost stability. A 4x or 6x scope, a compensator, and a vertical grip are all good options.

Assault rifles with long-range capabilities: With the correct attachments, some assault rifles, such as the AUG A3 and M416, can be converted into long-range weapons. Use a 3x or 4x scope with compensators or muzzle brakes to lower the recoil and precisely aim down far-away enemies.

2) Positioning and map awareness

Long-range fighting relies significantly on placement and map knowledge in BGMI. Here's how to do well in this area:

High-ground advantage: Always attempt to gain high-ground locations. Elevated locations provide a broader range of vision, making it simpler to spot adversaries and fire accurately.

Cover and concealment: Position yourself near cover and concealment to avoid enemy fire. Rocks, trees, and other structures can provide protection.

Map awareness: Be aware of the layout and topography of the map. Familiarize yourself with common long-range battle regions and use this knowledge to your advantage.

Mobility and position switching: Don't stay in one place for too long, especially after shooting. If you remain immobile, skilled attackers can determine your location. After shooting, move to a different location to retain the element of surprise.

3) Aim and recoil control

Accurate aim and control of recoil are critical for finding success in long-range fights in BGMI. Follow these tips:

Aiming: When using bolt-action snipers, don't rush and take your time to precisely line up shots.

Foresee enemy movement: Shoot where you think your opponent will be, not where they are right now.

Recoil control: Become familiar with the recoil patterns of your weapon of choice in BGMI. Each rifle has a distinct recoil pattern that you must learn to counter. To minimize recoil, use additions such as compensators and vertical grips.

Remember that experience is the key to success in BGMI, so keep playing, learning, and adapting to new scenarios on the battlefield.