Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) matchmaking and resource pack download issues explained

Several players have reported facing an error while downloading resource packs and maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This, in turn, has significantly affected the game's matchmaking system. Currently, it is only possible to play in Erangel and the Arcade mode.

Additionally, players have observed that some in-game settings cannot be altered. Fortunately, the developers have addressed this issue with resource downloads through an announcement on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and via the game's official social media handles.

Battlegrounds Mobile India issues explained

The lightweight installation function has been incorporated into Battlegrounds Mobile India. This implies that users can separately download all the content that they require.

Players can download individual maps, voice packs, icon packs, and more from the download section based on their preferences.

The "Download failed due to a network error. Please check your network settings" error will be displayed

However, upon opening the "Download" section in Battlegrounds Mobile India's settings, players are encountering an error message which reads:

"Download failed due to a network error. Please check your network."

All the maps have 0.1 MB update

Users are also unable to download the maps individually, as all of them display 0.1 MB of download remaining. When attempting any of them, it shows 'nan%' as the progress.

Players are unable to download maps and hence are only restricted to Erangel

As stated earlier, this has significantly limited their gaming experience as users are only restricted to Erangel and Arcade mode.

The cause of this issue with resource pack downloads or matchmaking is not yet known.

The developers have revealed that they are looking into the root cause of the problem and attempting to fix it. Furthermore, an announcement will be made once the issue has been entirely resolved.

Gamers are looking forward to the resolution of these problems. After they have been fixed, they can download the required packages and continue enjoying BGMI.

