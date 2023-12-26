Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) solo vs. squad guide for December 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fights in the current meta require not only firepower but also strategic agility. Solo vs. squad matches are a different scenario, needing a calculated strategy to prevail. To help you survive in the never-ending insanity of these clashes, this article outlines a few key issues.

With these pointers, you should be able to succeed in the BGMI arena, regardless of your level of experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win solo vs. squad matches in BGMI in December 2023

1) Adaptability and map awareness

When playing by yourself, flexibility is your best ally, especially in this battle royale game. Remain alert and get ready for unanticipated conflicts. Before entering densely inhabited areas to resupply, drop into less crowded areas. Look for a safe zone on the map and plan your movements accordingly.

Mark both your landing zone and any potential hostile areas. You can plan strategic attacks or defensive maneuvers and predict the enemy's moves with effective map awareness.

2) Loadout optimization and landing

In solo vs. squad matches, give a varied loadout top priority. Select weapons that are suitable for close-quarters combat as well as long-range engagements.

For close-quarters one-shotting of opponents, an adaptable assault rifle such as the M416 paired with a shotgun such as the DBS can prove to be efficacious. Since you are responsible for your well-being when living alone, make sure you have adequate medical supplies and utilities.

3) Dynamic solo vs. squad combat in BGMI

In BGMI, solo versus squad engagements have different fighting rules. Acknowledge that you are up against teams and choose bouts in which you can identify individual opponents.

Wait until one team eliminates the other when you see two teams in action. Most of the time, the remaining team will be dispersed or will have lost players from the earlier fight. To level the playing field, capitalize on that element of surprise. Always try to split up a 1v4 into four separate 1v1s in this battle royale game.

Moreover, try to give downed adversaries priority in gunfights and disrupt the enemy team's cohesiveness with grenades and strategic placement.

To make it more difficult for teams to find you and flank you, keep moving. Make use of the map's topography and natural cover. Bring along a carload of smoke grenades. In end-game conditions, a burst vehicle with smoke thrown around it makes the ideal cover.

In conclusion, the ability to think strategically and be adaptable is essential for solo play in BGMI. You can increase your chances of winning that much-desired chicken meal in December 2023 by following these rules and keeping up with the latest developments in the game meta.