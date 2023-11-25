Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) solo vs. squad guide for November 2023

In the current meta, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) engagements demand strategic dexterity in addition to firepower. Solo vs. squad matches are a different story, requiring a deliberate approach to win and survive. This article covers a few essential topics to enable you to thrive in the never-ending chaos of these fights.

These pointers should help you raise your game and secure your victory in the dynamic BGMI arena, regardless of your level of experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win solo vs. squad matches in BGMI in November 2023

1) Adaptability and map awareness

Adaptability is your best friend when playing solo. Maintain vigilance and prepare for unforeseen confrontations. Drop into less populated regions to load up before engaging in heavy firefights. Keep an eye out on the map for a safe zone and arrange your movements accordingly.

Always mark your landing area as well as prospective hostile locations. Effective map awareness allows you to anticipate the enemy's movements and organize strategic attacks or defensive measures.

2) Loadout optimization and landing

Prioritize a diverse loadout in solo matches. Choose weapons that can be used for both short and long-range confrontations. A versatile assault rifle like the M416 combined with a shotgun like DBS (for one-shotting adversaries in close range) can be effective. Make sure you have enough healing supplies and utilities, as living alone means you're responsible for your well-being.

3) Dynamic solo vs. squad combat

In BGMI, the combat rules change for solo vs. squad encounters. Recognize that you are competing against teams, and select fights where you can pick out opponents singly.

Third-party already fighting teams. When you spot two teams already engaged, wait until one team wipes out the other. The team that is left standing will, more often than not, be scattered or will have lost members from the previous engagement. Use that element of surprise to level the playing field. Always strive to turn a 1v4 situation into four different 1v1s.

In addition, make an effort to give downed enemies priority during gunfights and use grenades and cunning placement to throw off the enemy team's cohesion. Keep moving and make it harder for squads to locate and flank you. Take advantage of the terrain and natural cover on the map. Carry a vehicle and plenty of smoke grenades. A burst vehicle with smoke deployed around it acts as the perfect cover in end-game scenarios.

In conclusion, flexibility and strategic thinking are critical skills for solo play in BGMI. By adhering to these guidelines and staying informed about the most recent changes in the game meta, you'll raise your chances of winning that much-desired chicken dinner in November 2023.