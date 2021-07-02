Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version 1.4.1: All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India's final version is now officially available for download. However, the title is only available for Android users, and there is no information regarding the launch on the iOS app store.

The title offers HD-quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics. Players can choose weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles to get an intense battle royale experience.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.4.1.

Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version 1.4.0

1) Maps and modes

Maps and Modes in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers lots of maps and modes that players can explore with their teammates. Here is a list of all the maps and modes available in BGMI:

Classic:

Erangel 2.0

Miramar

Sanhok

Livik

Karakin

Arcade:

Quick Match

Sniper Training

War

EvoGround:

Payload 2.0

Arena:

Team Death Match

Arean Training

Gun Game

Domination

Assault

2) Indian events:

Indian events in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has also promised users exclusive Indian events in the Indian region. Currently, players are getting lots of free classic crate and supply crate coupons upon login into the game.

Players playing on BGMI can only play on the Indian server. They won't be able to do matchmaking with players playing in other versions.

3) Data transfer

Data transfer in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can transfer all their data except popularity and friend lists to Battlegrounds Mobile India from PUBG Mobile Global Version till December 31st, 2021.

However, players can only transfer data stored on Facebook and Twitter accounts. The transfer support for Google Play Games will be available shortly. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to transfer data to BGMI:

Open your in-game settings and click on Account Transfer. Now, a new dialog box will appear demanding the player's consent to migrate data. Select the social network (Facebook or Twitter) linked with PUBG Mobile Global version. A final notification will appear to confirm the player's consent to transfer data. On clicking YES, all the data will be migrated to BGMI.

4) Other features

Hit effect feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India

There are many changes made to enhance gameplay management. The red-colored hit effect has been removed from the title. Players can choose between the green and yellow effect settings. Other features include the removal of the "killed" word and the addition of "finished and defeated" in the title.

System requirements

The recommended system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

Android version 5.1.1 or above

At least 2GB RAM memory

Edited by Shaheen Banu