Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) weapon recoil guide (December 2023)

Mastering weapon recoil is crucial to improving your accuracy and survival rate in the furious and frantic battlefield of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Recoil is the term for your weapon's upward movement when you fire it. In this competitive game, you can control it to keep your accuracy while quickly dispatching opponents.

To prevent undesired weapon movement in BGMI, this article will provide three helpful tips.

Tips to control weapon recoil in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Understanding weapon recoil patterns

Understanding weapon recoil patterns in BGMI is essential for attaining precise shots and boosting overall gameplay. As of December 2023, each weapon has a distinct recoil pattern that you must become acquainted with. Recoil normally moves in one of two directions: vertically, horizontally, or a mix of the two.

The popular assault rifle M416, for example, has a vertical recoil pattern with a small rightward bias. To ensure accuracy, pull the crosshair down and slightly to the left while firing. Similarly, weapons such as the Beryl M762 have a significant horizontal recoil, necessitating a side-to-side adjustment during continuous fire.

Understanding your preferred weapons' recoil patterns is the first step toward successful control. Spend time practicing correcting for recoil on the range or in matches to ensure your shots land where they should.

2) Attachments and recoil management

Attachments are important in regulating weapon recoil in BGMI. As of December 2023, it is critical to select the appropriate attachments for your favored weapons. Vertical and Angled Foregrips are useful for reducing vertical recoil, while the thumb grip improves with faster ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed.

Compensators and Flash Hiders are effective muzzle modifications that significantly reduce both vertical and horizontal recoil. Experiment with various grip and muzzle attachment combinations to determine the best setup for each weapon.

Using a stock attachment can also improve stability and help with recoil control. Keep in mind that attachments have a varied effect on each weapon, so customize your loadout based on your particular preferences and the specific qualities of the chosen guns.

3) Burst-firing and tap-shooting techniques

Controlling recoil after a persistent fire can be difficult in the fast-paced environment of BGMI. Burst-firing and tap-shooting techniques can enhance accuracy significantly, especially at medium to long ranges.

Switch to a burst or single-shot firing mode for weapons with significant recoil, such as the AKM or the Beryl M762. The number of consecutive shots is reduced, making it easier to regulate recoil and maintain accuracy. Tap the fire button instead of holding it down to ensure that each shot is intentional and on target.

Mastering these tactics necessitates practice and a thorough grasp of each weapon's behavior. Experiment with multiple firing settings to achieve the right blend of quick fire and recoil control for your playstyle.

In conclusion, becoming proficient in recoil control is a fundamental aspect of excelling in BGMI. Take the time to practice and refine your recoil control skills, and you'll find yourself consistently landing accurate shots on the battlegrounds.